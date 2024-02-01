The Best Home Bodybuilding Workouts for Every Muscle Group

Bodybuilding at home is doable with some basic things and a good plan.:
- Pick a aim and a plan. Choose what you want to do with your bodybuilding, such as making muscle, losing fat, or making your strength and stamina better. Then, find a plan that fits your aim, level, and time. You can use one of the plans from the web search results¹²³, or make your own based on the exercises and rules below.
- Get some things. You don’t need a lot of expensive stuff to bodybuild at home, but you do need some basic things, such as a pair of dumbbells, a band, a bench or a chair, and a mat. You can also use things from your home, such as water bottles, books, or backpacks, as weights or things to help you.
- Work your whole body. To make a equal and nice body, you need to work all your big muscle groups, such as your chest, back, shoulders, arms, legs, and stomach. You can do this by following a whole-body split, an upper-lower split, or a body-part split, depending on your plan. Make sure to do different exercises that work different muscles and sides, such as push-ups, dips, rows, curls, squats, lunges, planks, and crunches.
- Train with power and regularity. To make your muscles grow and change, you need to make your muscles hard with enough weight, times, sets, and rest. You can use different ways to make your workouts harder, such as drop sets, supersets, circuits, or speed changes. You also need to train regularly, at least three times a week, and follow a progressive overload rule, which means making your workouts harder over time.
- Eat well and rest well. Food and rest are just as important as training for bodybuilding. You need to eat enough calories and protein to help your muscle growth and fix, as well as enough carbs and fat to give your energy and health. You also need to drink a lot of water, sleep well, and take rest days to let your body rest and grow.
