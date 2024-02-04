How to Do a Full Body Workout in 30 Minutes or Less

A full body workout is a good way to make your fitness, strength, and muscles better.

Warm up for 5 minutes with some easy cardio and moving stretches.

Do the following exercises in a row, resting 60 seconds after each round. Do 3 rounds in total.

Squat: 10 times. Stand with your feet as wide as your shoulders and hold a barbell on your upper back. Move your hips back and bend your knees until your legs are flat to the floor. Keep your chest up and your stomach tight. Push through your heels and stand up.

Bench Press: 10 times. Lie on a flat bench and hold a barbell over your chest with your hands a little wider than your shoulders. Bring the bar to your chest, keeping your elbows in. Push the bar back up to where you started.

Bent Over Row: 10 times. Hold a barbell with your hands as wide as your shoulders and bend at your hips until your body is almost flat to the floor. Keep your back straight and your stomach tight. Pull the bar to your lower chest, making your shoulders touch. Bring the bar back to where you started.

Lunge: 10 times for each leg. Hold a pair of dumbbells by your sides and take a big step forward with your right leg. Bend both knees until your right leg is flat to the floor and your left knee is just off the ground. Keep your body straight and your stomach tight. Push off your right foot and go back to where you started. Do the same with your left leg.

Shoulder Press: 10 times. Hold a pair of dumbbells at your shoulders with your palms facing forward. Push the dumbbells over your head, keeping your elbows a little in front of your ears. Bring the dumbbells back to where you started.

Bicep Curl: 10 times. Hold a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing up and your arms by your sides. Curl the dumbbells to your shoulders, keeping your elbows near your body. Bring the dumbbells back to where you started.

Tricep Extension: 10 times. Hold a dumbbell with both hands behind your head and your elbows pointing up. Stretch your arms and lift the dumbbell over your head. Bring the dumbbell back to where you started.

Cool down for 5 minutes with some easy cardio and still stretches.

This full body workout will work your main muscle groups and help you burn calories and make muscle. You can change the weight, times, and rest time based on your fitness level and aims.

