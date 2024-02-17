Gluten-free food is a way of eating that does not have the protein gluten, which is in grains like wheat, barley, and rye. This way of eating is very important for people who have celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or wheat allergy, because gluten can make them sick.

Fruits and Vegetables: All fresh fruits and vegetables do not have gluten. They are a very important part of a healthy diet, because they give you a lot of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Meat and Fish: Fresh, unprocessed meat and fish do not have gluten. But be careful of meat or fish that has bread or batter on it, because they might have gluten. Dairy: Most dairy products, like milk, cheese, and yogurt, do not have gluten. But some dairy products that have flavors might have other things that have gluten. Grains: You need to stay away from wheat, barley, and rye if you eat gluten-free food, but there are many other grains that you can eat. These include rice, oats (make sure they say gluten-free on the package to avoid gluten from other sources), corn, quinoa, and buckwheat. Nuts and Seeds: All nuts and seeds do not have gluten and are good for you to eat as a snack or with your meals. Legumes: Beans, lentils, and peas do not have gluten and are a good way to get protein and fiber. Gluten-Free Baked Goods: There are many gluten-free options for bread, pasta, and other baked goods. These are often made with rice or potato flour instead of wheat. Herbs and Spices: Most herbs and spices do not have gluten, but make sure to look at the labels for any other things that might have gluten.

To sum up, a gluten-free diet can have many different kinds of foods for people who need or want to avoid gluten. It’s always important to read food labels carefully, because gluten can be in places you don’t expect. Remember, just because a food does not have gluten does not mean it is good for you. It’s still important to eat a healthy diet with different kinds of foods. As with any way of eating, don’t overdo it. Have fun trying new gluten-free foods!

Reports: