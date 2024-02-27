The Curcumin Factor: How to Find Out and Boost the Amount of Curcumin in Your Turmeric

Curcumin is the main active part in turmeric, a spice that has many good things for health. Curcumin makes the yellow color and the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties of turmeric. But the amount of curcumin in turmeric is not very much, and it changes depending on the quality and source of the spice.

According to one study, the average curcumin amount of turmeric powder from different countries was from 1.4% to 6.6%, with an overall average of 3.14%¹. Another study said that the curcumin amount of turmeric powder from different brands was from 0.58% to 3.14%, with an average of 1.51%². A third study said that the curcumin amount of turmeric powder from different parts of India was from 2.5% to 9.2%, with an average of 5.1%³.

In summary, turmeric powder has on average just over 3% curcumin, but this amount can change depending on the spice’s quality and source. To get the most good things from turmeric, it is suggested to use turmeric extract, which has around 95% curcumin, or to eat turmeric with black pepper and some fat, which can make its taking in and availability more⁴…

Reports: