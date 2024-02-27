Turmeric and Ginger: How These Spices Can Boost Your Health and Immunity

Turmeric and ginger can help make inflammation and pain less in conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and cancer, by stopping the action of inflammatory things and enzymes, and changing the immune system¹².

Turmeric and ginger can help make brain function and memory better, by going through the blood-brain barrier and protecting the brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. They can also make new brain cells grow and make the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that helps learning and memory, better. Turmeric and ginger may help stop or treat brain problems such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, and anxiety.

Turmeric and ginger can help lower the chance of heart disease, by making the function of the endothelium, the layer of the blood vessels, better. They can also make the oxidation of cholesterol less and stop the making of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks and strokes¹ .

Turmeric and ginger can help stop and treat cancer, by affecting the growth, spread, and survival of cancer cells. They can also make the effects and safety of chemotherapy and radiation better, and make the side effects of these treatments less¹ .

Turmeric and ginger can help make digestion and liver function better, by making the production of bile and enzymes that help in the breaking down of food and fats more. They can also protect the liver from toxins and inflammation, and make its cleaning ability better¹ .

Turmeric and ginger can help make the immune system stronger and fight infections, by killing bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Turmeric and ginger may help treat infections such as colds, flu, sinusitis, and candidiasis¹ .

Turmeric and ginger can help make the skin health and look better, by making the blood flow and oxygen delivery to the skin more. They can also make the skin color lighter, make the scars and marks less, and stop acne and infections¹ .

Turmeric and ginger are useful and good spices that can be easily added to your food. You can use them fresh, dried, or powdered, and add them to soups, curries, tea, or milk. You can also take them as pills, but you should talk to your doctor before doing so. Also, you should eat them with black pepper and some fat, as this can make their taking in and availability more¹ .

Reports: