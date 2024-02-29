Chair Yoga: How to Practice Yoga Poses Using a Chair as a Prop

Yoga 10 minutes is a short and easy way to do yoga in the morning or anytime you need more energy and peace. Here is a example yoga 10 minutes plan that you can do:

Start in Mountain pose, standing with your feet close and your arms by your sides. Breathe well and feel your back get longer. Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, breathe out and bend forward from your hips. Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, breathe out and step or jump back to Plank pose. Stay for a breath, then go down to your knees or to the floor. Breathe in and lift your chest up to Cobra pose, breathe out and push back to Downward-Facing Dog pose. Take a few breaths here, then breathe in and lift your right leg up, breathe out and bring your right foot between your hands. Breathe in and go up to Warrior I pose, breathe out and open up to Warrior II pose. Breathe in and reach your right arm up and back to Reverse Warrior pose, breathe out and bring your right elbow to your right leg and your left arm over your ear to Side Angle pose. Breathe in and come back to Warrior II pose, breathe out and bring your hands down to the floor, around your front foot. Step your right foot back to Plank pose, then do the same order on the left side, starting from lifting your left leg up in Downward-Facing Dog pose.

After doing both sides, come back to Downward-Facing Dog pose and walk your feet forward to meet your hands. Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, breathe out and fold forward. Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, coming back to standing. Breathe out and bring your hands to your heart center.

From here, move your weight to your right foot and lift your left knee up to your chest. Hold your left foot with your left hand and put your left foot on your right inside leg or lower leg, not touching your knee. Bring your hands to your heart center or up, and balance in Tree pose. Breathe here for a few breaths, then change sides.

After balancing on both sides, come back to Mountain pose and breathe in and bring your arms up. Breathe out and turn to the right, bringing your left hand to your right hip and your right hand behind you. Breathe in and come back to center, then breathe out and turn to the left, bringing your right hand to your left hip and your left hand behind you. Breathe in and come back to center, then breathe out and bend forward from your hips. Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, then breathe out and bend your knees and lower your hips to come into Chair pose, bringing your arms up. Stay for a few breaths, then breathe in and make your legs straight, breathe out and fold forward.

Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, then breathe out and step or jump back to Plank pose. Stay for a breath, then go down to your knees or to the floor. Breathe in and lift your chest up to Cobra pose, breathe out and push back to Downward-Facing Dog pose. Take a few breaths here, then breathe in and lift your right leg up, breathe out and bring your right knee to your nose, making your back round. Breathe in and lift your right leg up again, then breathe out and bring your right knee to your left elbow, crossing it. Breathe in and lift your right leg up again, then breathe out and bring your right foot between your hands, making your knee over your ankle. Breathe in and go up to Crescent Lunge pose, bringing your arms up and bending your back knee a little. Stay for a breath, then breathe out and bring your hands down to the floor, around your front foot. Step your right foot back to Plank pose, then do the same order on the left side, starting from lifting your left leg up in Downward-Facing Dog pose.

After doing both sides, come back to Downward-Facing Dog pose and walk your feet forward to meet your hands. Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, breathe out and fold forward. Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, coming back to standing. Breathe out and bring your hands to your heart center.

End your yoga 10 minutes plan with a few minutes of Savasana, lying down on your back with your arms and legs relaxed. Breathe normally and let go of any thoughts or feelings. Enjoy the rest and peace.

