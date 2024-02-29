Chair Yoga Workout: A 5-Minute Routine to Stretch and Strengthen Your Body at Home or Work

Morning yoga is a good way to begin your day with energy, bendiness, and attention. There are many yoga poses and orders that you can do in the morning, depending on your level, time, and reason. Here is a example morning yoga plan that you can do in about 15 minutes:

Start in Mountain pose, standing high and firm with your feet apart as wide as your hips and your arms by your sides. Breathe well and choose a goal for your day.

Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, reaching up and back. Breathe out and bend forward from your hips, bringing your hands to the floor or your legs. Bend your knees as much as you need to.

Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, making your back longer. Breathe out and step or jump back to Plank pose, keeping your body in a straight line. Stay for a breath, then go down to the floor or to your knees, elbows near your ribs.

Breathe in and push up to Cobra pose, lifting your chest and shoulders off the floor, or to Upward-Facing Dog pose, making your arms straight and lifting your hips and legs off the floor. Breathe out and lift your hips up and back to Downward-Facing Dog pose, pushing your heels down and your chest back.

Take a few breaths in Downward-Facing Dog, then breathe in and lift your right leg up behind you. Breathe out and bring your right foot forward between your hands, making your knee over your ankle. Breathe in and go up to Warrior I pose, turning your back foot a little in and bringing your arms up. Stay for a breath, then breathe out and bring your hands down to the floor, around your front foot.

Breathe in and step your left foot forward to meet your right, coming into a forward bend. Breathe out and let go of your head and neck. Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, coming back to standing. Breathe out and bring your hands to your heart center.

Do the same order on the left side, starting with lifting your left leg up in Downward-Facing Dog.

After doing both sides, come back to Mountain pose and take a moment to feel how you feel.

Breathe in and bring your arms up again, then breathe out and turn to the right, bringing your left elbow to your right knee and your right hand to your lower back. Breathe in and come back to center, then breathe out and turn to the left, bringing your right elbow to your left knee and your left hand to your lower back. Breathe in and come back to center, then breathe out and bend forward again.

Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, then breathe out and bend your knees and lower your hips to come into Chair pose, bringing your arms up. Stay for a few breaths, then breathe in and make your legs straight, breathe out and bend forward.

Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, then breathe out and step or jump back to Plank pose. Stay for a breath, then go down to the floor or to your knees, elbows near your ribs.

Breathe in and push up to Cobra or Upward-Facing Dog pose, then breathe out and lift your hips up and back to Downward-Facing Dog pose.

Breathe in and lift your right leg up behind you, then breathe out and bring your right knee to your right elbow, touching or crossing it. Breathe in and lift your right leg up again, then breathe out and bring your right knee to your left elbow, touching or crossing it. Breathe in and lift your right leg up again, then breathe out and bring your right foot forward between your hands, making your knee over your ankle. Breathe in and go up to Crescent Lunge pose, bringing your arms up and bending your back knee a little. Stay for a breath, then breathe out and bring your hands down to the floor, around your front foot.

Breathe in and step your left foot forward to meet your right, coming into a forward bend. Breathe out and let go of your head and neck. Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, coming back to standing. Breathe out and bring your hands to your heart center.

Do the same order on the left side, starting with lifting your left leg up in Downward-Facing Dog.

After doing both sides, come back to Mountain pose and end your practice.

