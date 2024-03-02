Yoga Poses for Beginners: A Beginner’s Guide to Yoga Basics and How to Do Them Correctly

Yoga shapes for new people are the easy shapes that can help you learn the basic things of yoga, like straightness, breathing, and thinking. Here are some of the yoga shapes for new people that you can do:

Mountain Shape (Tadasana): This is the start of all standing shapes, and it shows you how to stand with right posture and balance. To do this shape, stand with your feet together or as wide as your hips, and your arms by your sides. Make your back longer and relax your shoulders. Breathe well and feel the link between your feet and the floor.

Child’s Shape (Balasana): This is a resting shape that can help you relax your body and mind, as well as make your back, hips, and thighs longer. To do this shape, kneel on the floor and sit on your heels. Bring your body forward and rest your head on the floor. You can either make your arms in front of you or bring them next to your body. Breathe well and feel the soft push on your chest and belly.

Cat-Cow Shape (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana): This is a group of two shapes that can help you make your back warm, make your bendiness better, and match your breath and movement. To do this shape, come to your hands and knees, with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Breathe in and lift your chest and back end, making your back curve and looking up. This is the cow shape. Breathe out and make your back round, putting your head and back end in. This is the cat shape. Do this move a few times, following your breath.

Downward-Facing Dog Shape (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This is one of the most usual and liked shapes in yoga, and it can help you make your whole body longer, especially your back, back of your legs, and lower legs. To do this shape, start from your hands and knees, and then lift your hips up and back, making your legs and arms straight. Put your heels down and your chest back, and look at your feet or your belly button. Breathe well and stay in the shape for a few breaths.

Warrior I Shape (Virabhadrasana I): This is a strong shape that can help you make strength, steadiness, and lasting power in your legs, hips, and middle. It can also open your chest and shoulders, and make your balance better. To do this shape, step your right foot forward and bend your right knee over your right foot. Turn your left foot a little in and put your left heel down. Make your arms up and look at your hands or straight ahead. Breathe well and stay in the shape for a few breaths, then change sides.

Tree Shape (Vrksasana): This is a balancing shape that can help you make your focus, control, and trust better. It can also make your legs, feet, and ankles stronger, and open your hips and chest. To do this shape, stand in mountain shape and move your weight to your right foot. Lift your left knee up and put your left foot on your right inside thigh or lower leg, not touching your knee. Bring your hands to your heart or over your head, and balance in the shape for a few breaths, then change sides.

These are some of the yoga shapes for new people that you can do in 10 minutes or less. You can find more yoga shapes for new people and videos online, such as on [Yoga Journal], [Yoga with Adriene], and [Yoga by Candace]. Yoga shapes for new people are a great way to start your yoga way and enjoy the good things of yoga for your mind, body, and soul.

Reports: