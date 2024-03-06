Egg Nutrition Facts: Your Nutrition and Wellness

One big egg (50 grams) has 78 calories, 6.3 grams of protein, 5.3 grams of fat, and 0.4 grams of carbohydrate. Most of the protein is in the egg white, while most of the fat is in the yolk. Eggs have a lot of choline, a nutrient that helps the brain and liver work, as well as other vitamins and minerals, like vitamin A, vitamin B12, riboflavin, selenium, and phosphorus.

Choline is a needed nutrient that is involved in making acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that controls memory, mood, and muscle control. One big egg gives you 147 milligrams of choline, which is 27% of the daily need for adults.

Vitamin A is a vitamin that dissolves in fat and is important for eyesight, healthy skin, and the immune system to work. One big egg gives you 74.5 micrograms of vitamin A, which is 8% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough vitamin A, you can get night blindness, dry eyes, and a higher chance of getting infections.

Vitamin B12 is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is needed for making red blood cells, DNA, and nerves to work. One big egg gives you 0.6 micrograms of vitamin B12, which is 25% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough vitamin B12, you can get anemia, feel tired, feel weak, and have nerve damage.

Riboflavin, also known as vitamin B2, is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is involved in metabolism and defending against antioxidants. One big egg gives you 0.2 milligrams of riboflavin, which is 15% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough riboflavin, you can get cracks in the corners of your mouth, a sore throat, and skin problems.

Selenium is a mineral that’s needed for the thyroid to work, the immune system to work, and protection from oxidative stress. One big egg gives you 15.4 micrograms of selenium, which is 28% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough selenium, you can get thyroid disorders, impaired immunity, and a higher chance of getting infections.

Phosphorus is a mineral that’s important for healthy bones, making energy, and making DNA. One big egg gives you 86 milligrams of phosphorus, which is 7% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough phosphorus, you can feel weak, lose your appetite, have bone pain, and get rickets.

Most people can eat eggs safely, but some people might be allergic or have high blood cholesterol levels. People who are allergic to eggs might have symptoms like hives, swelling, itching, wheezing, or anaphylaxis. People who have high blood cholesterol levels might need to eat less eggs, especially the yolks, as they have about 186 milligrams of cholesterol per big egg.

Eggs are a tasty and healthy food that you can eat as a breakfast, snack, or ingredient in different dishes. Eggs can help your health in many ways, like helping your brain and liver work, improving your eyesight and skin health, and preventing anemia. But don’t eat too many, because that can cause side effects, like allergic reactions or high blood cholesterol levels. A good amount of eggs to eat is about one to three per day, depending on what you need and like.

