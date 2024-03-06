Nutrition Blueberries: The Berries that Fight Inflammation, Oxidative Stress

Blueberries are mostly water (91%) and carbs (7.7%), with a little bit of protein (0.7%) and fat (0.3%). One cup (148 grams) of fresh blueberries has 84 calories, 3.6 grams of fiber, and 14.7 grams of sugar. Blueberries have a lot of vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that helps your immune system, helps your body take in iron, and helps cells grow and fix themselves. One cup of fresh blueberries gives you 24.1 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 27% of the daily need for adults.

Vitamin K is a vitamin that dissolves in fat and is involved in blood clotting and bone health. One cup of fresh blueberries gives you 28.6 micrograms of vitamin K, which is 24% of the daily need for adults.

Manganese is a mineral that’s needed for many enzyme reactions, like metabolism, making bones, and defending against antioxidants. One cup of fresh blueberries gives you 0.5 milligrams of manganese, which is 22% of the daily need for adults.

Blueberries also have other good things in them, like fiber, potassium, and phytochemicals. Fiber is a kind of carb that can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and make you feel full. One cup of fresh blueberries gives you 14% of the daily need for fiber.

Potassium is a mineral that’s needed to balance fluids, control blood pressure, and help nerves and muscles work. One cup of fresh blueberries gives you 114 milligrams of potassium, which is 2% of the daily need for adults. Eating a lot of potassium can lower the chance of stroke and heart disease.

Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in blueberries are anthocyanins, flavonols, ellagic acid, and resveratrol. These things can protect against oxidative stress, inflammation, and tumor growth.

Most people can eat blueberries safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex might also be allergic to blueberries, because they have some of the same proteins. Blueberries might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat them when they’re not ripe.

Blueberries are a tasty and healthy fruit that you can eat as a snack, put in salads, smoothies, or desserts, or use to sweeten things naturally. Blueberries can help your health in many ways, like boosting your immune system, helping your blood, and preventing cancer. But don’t eat too many, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of blueberries to eat is about one to three cups a day, depending on what you need and like.

