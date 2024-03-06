Strawberry Nutrition: The Sweet and Juicy Fruit that Boosts Your Immunity and Wellness

Mangoes are mostly water (75%) and carbs (23%), with a bit of protein (1%) and fat (0.6%). A cup (165 grams) of fresh mango gives you 99 calories, 2.6 grams of fiber, and 22.5 grams of sugar. Mangoes have lots of vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that helps your immune system, helps your body take in iron, and helps cells grow and fix themselves. A cup of mango gives you 67% of the daily need for vitamin C. If you don’t get enough vitamin C, you can get scurvy, which makes your gums bleed, makes it hard for wounds to heal, and gives you joint pain.

Vitamin A is a vitamin that dissolves in fat and is needed for good eyesight, healthy skin, and reproduction. A cup of mango gives you 10% of the daily need for vitamin A. If you don’t get enough vitamin A, you can get night blindness, dry eyes, and a higher chance of getting infections.

Folate is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is needed for making DNA, dividing cells, and developing fetuses. A cup of mango gives you 18% of the daily need for folate. If you don’t get enough folate, you can get anemia, birth defects, and high homocysteine levels.

Mangoes also have other good things in them, like fiber, potassium, and phytochemicals. Fiber is a kind of carb that can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar levels, and make you feel full. A cup of mango gives you 10% of the daily need for fiber. Potassium is a mineral that’s needed to balance fluids, control blood pressure, and help nerves and muscles work. A cup of mango gives you 6% of the daily need for potassium. Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in mangoes are lutein, zeaxanthin, and quercetin.

Most people can eat mangoes safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex might also be allergic to mangoes, because they have some of the same proteins. Mangoes might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat them when they’re not ripe.

Mangoes are a tasty and healthy fruit that you can eat as a snack, put in salads, smoothies, or desserts, or use to sweeten things naturally. Mangoes can help your health in many ways, like boosting your immune system, helping your eyesight, and helping fetuses grow. But don’t eat too many, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of mangoes to eat is about one to three a day, depending on what you need and like.

