Fueling Your Day: Nutrient-Rich Breakfasts for Weight Gain

Here are some nutrient-rich breakfast ideas that can help with healthy weight gain:
- Multigrain Paneer Sandwich:
- Ingredients:
- Multigrain bread (2-4 slices)
- Paneer (1 cup)
- Ginger and Garlic paste (1 tsp)
- Chopped Carrot (3 tbsp)
- Red chili powder (3/4 tsp)
- Garam Masala (1 tsp)
- Coriander leaves (1/4 cup)
- Lemon juice (few drops)
- Turmeric powder (a pinch)
- Green chili (2 pieces)
- Salt (As needed)
- Oil (2 and ½ tsp)
- Cumin seeds (1/2 tsp)
- Butter
- Recipe:
- Soak the Paneer pieces in hot water to soften them.
- Heat oil in a pan, add Cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, carrot, and green chili. Cook for a couple of minutes.
- Add garam masala, turmeric powder, crumbled paneer, red chili powder, coriander leaves, and salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Add a few drops of lemon juice, mix well, and transfer to a bowl.
- Spread the filling on a bread slice, cover with another buttered bread slice, and grill in a sandwich maker until golden-brown.
- Nutritional Content (per sandwich):
- Protein: 6g
- Carbs: 20g
- Fat: 4g
- Total Calories: 113¹.
- Vegetable Porridge:
- Ingredients:
- Oats (1 cup)
- Boiled Green Peas (1/4 cup)
- Milk (as needed)
- Banana (sliced)
- Peanut butter (2 tbsp)
- Raisins (soaked, handful)
- Honey (1 tbsp)
- Recipe:
- Bring milk to a boil and add instant oats.
- Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally.
- Top with boiled green peas, sliced banana, peanut butter, soaked raisins, and a drizzle of honey.
- Nutritional Content:
- High in complex carbs, fiber, vitamins, and minerals¹.
Remember, gradual weight gain is healthier. Aim for 2000 to 2500 calories per day if you need to gain weight. Enjoy these breakfast options along with a balanced diet!
