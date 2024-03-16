Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Fueling Your Day: Nutrient-Rich Breakfasts for Weight Gain

2 days ago
Here are some nutrient-rich breakfast ideas that can help with healthy weight gain:

  1. Multigrain Paneer Sandwich:
    • Ingredients:
      • Multigrain bread (2-4 slices)
      • Paneer (1 cup)
      • Ginger and Garlic paste (1 tsp)
      • Chopped Carrot (3 tbsp)
      • Red chili powder (3/4 tsp)
      • Garam Masala (1 tsp)
      • Coriander leaves (1/4 cup)
      • Lemon juice (few drops)
      • Turmeric powder (a pinch)
      • Green chili (2 pieces)
      • Salt (As needed)
      • Oil (2 and ½ tsp)
      • Cumin seeds (1/2 tsp)
      • Butter
    • Recipe:
      • Soak the Paneer pieces in hot water to soften them.
      • Heat oil in a pan, add Cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, carrot, and green chili. Cook for a couple of minutes.
      • Add garam masala, turmeric powder, crumbled paneer, red chili powder, coriander leaves, and salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes.
      • Add a few drops of lemon juice, mix well, and transfer to a bowl.
      • Spread the filling on a bread slice, cover with another buttered bread slice, and grill in a sandwich maker until golden-brown.
    • Nutritional Content (per sandwich):
      • Protein: 6g
      • Carbs: 20g
      • Fat: 4g
      • Total Calories: 113¹.
  2. Vegetable Porridge:
    • Ingredients:
      • Oats (1 cup)
      • Boiled Green Peas (1/4 cup)
      • Milk (as needed)
      • Banana (sliced)
      • Peanut butter (2 tbsp)
      • Raisins (soaked, handful)
      • Honey (1 tbsp)
    • Recipe:
      • Bring milk to a boil and add instant oats.
      • Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally.
      • Top with boiled green peas, sliced banana, peanut butter, soaked raisins, and a drizzle of honey.
    • Nutritional Content:
      • High in complex carbs, fiber, vitamins, and minerals¹.

Remember, gradual weight gain is healthier. Aim for 2000 to 2500 calories per day if you need to gain weight. Enjoy these breakfast options along with a balanced diet!

