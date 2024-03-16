Fueling Your Day: Nutrient-Rich Breakfasts for Weight Gain

Here are some nutrient-rich breakfast ideas that can help with healthy weight gain:

Multigrain Paneer Sandwich: Ingredients : Multigrain bread (2-4 slices) Paneer (1 cup) Ginger and Garlic paste (1 tsp) Chopped Carrot (3 tbsp) Red chili powder (3/4 tsp) Garam Masala (1 tsp) Coriander leaves (1/4 cup) Lemon juice (few drops) Turmeric powder (a pinch) Green chili (2 pieces) Salt (As needed) Oil (2 and ½ tsp) Cumin seeds (1/2 tsp) Butter

: Recipe : Soak the Paneer pieces in hot water to soften them. Heat oil in a pan, add Cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, carrot, and green chili. Cook for a couple of minutes. Add garam masala, turmeric powder, crumbled paneer, red chili powder, coriander leaves, and salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add a few drops of lemon juice, mix well, and transfer to a bowl. Spread the filling on a bread slice, cover with another buttered bread slice, and grill in a sandwich maker until golden-brown.

: Nutritional Content (per sandwich) : Protein: 6g Carbs: 20g Fat: 4g Total Calories: 113¹ .

: Vegetable Porridge: Ingredients : Oats (1 cup) Boiled Green Peas (1/4 cup) Milk (as needed) Banana (sliced) Peanut butter (2 tbsp) Raisins (soaked, handful) Honey (1 tbsp)

: Recipe : Bring milk to a boil and add instant oats. Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally. Top with boiled green peas, sliced banana, peanut butter, soaked raisins, and a drizzle of honey.

: Nutritional Content : High in complex carbs, fiber, vitamins, and minerals¹.

Remember, gradual weight gain is healthier. Aim for 2000 to 2500 calories per day if you need to gain weight. Enjoy these breakfast options along with a balanced diet!

