Understanding Glucose Levels After Eating: A Comprehensive Guide

17 hours ago
Blood sugar, also known as glucose, is essential for overall health. It fluctuates throughout the day, affecting how we feel and our long-term well-being. Let’s explore what’s normal and how food impacts blood sugar levels:

  1. Normal Blood Sugar Levels After Eating:
    • After a meal, your target blood sugar level depends on factors like age, diabetes type, insulin use, and pregnancy status.
    • Standard ranges for post-meal blood glucose levels:
      • Adults without diabetes: 90-140 mg/dL, two hours after eating.
      • Adults with diabetes (not using mealtime insulin): Under 140 mg/dL, two hours after eating.
      • Adults with diabetes (using mealtime insulin): Under 180 mg/dL, two hours after eating.
      • Pregnant adults with gestational diabetes: Under 140 mg/dL one hour after eating, and 120 mg/dL two hours after eating.
      • Pregnant adults with preexisting type 1 or type 2 diabetes: Under 110-140 mg/dL one hour after eating, and under 100-120 mg/dL two hours after eating.
      • Children and teens under 18 with diabetes: Under 200 mg/dL one hour after eating, and under 180 mg/dL two hours after eating¹.
  2. How Food Affects Blood Sugar Levels:
    • When you eat, your body breaks down food into carbohydrates (often called “carbs”), proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals.
    • Carbs have the most significant impact on blood sugar. They fall into three categories:
      • Sugars (simple carbohydrates): Found in fruits, baked goods, juices, and processed foods.
      • Starches (complex carbohydrates): Present in starchy vegetables, rolled oats, chickpeas, and barley.
      • Fiber (non-digestible carbohydrates): Found in whole grains, avocados, apples, beans, and broccoli.
    • Simple carbohydrates break down quickly into glucose, affecting blood sugar levels.

