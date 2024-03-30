Unraveling the Mystery of High Blood Sugar: What Triggers Hyperglycemia?

High sugar levels in the blood, also known as hyperglycemia, is a common issue for people with diabetes. Let’s look at the factors that can cause high blood sugar levels in 350 words:

Food and Exercise: Carbs from foods like bread, rice, and pasta turn into sugar molecules during digestion. Glucose, a main source of energy, enters the bloodstream after meals.

Insulin, made by the pancreas, helps glucose get into cells. Without enough insulin, glucose stays in the bloodstream, causing hyperglycemia.

Exercise impacts blood sugar levels. Regular physical activity improves insulin sensitivity, while a sedentary lifestyle can increase glucose. Medication and Insulin: Missing doses of diabetes medication or not taking enough insulin can lead to hyperglycemia.

Not enough insulin results in less glucose being taken up by cells, leading to high blood sugar.

Wrong timing of insulin use can disrupt blood sugar management. Stress and Sickness: Stress hormones, like cortisol, increase blood sugar levels. Emotional or physical stress triggers this reaction.

During sickness, the body releases stress hormones, causing temporary hyperglycemia.

Infections, colds, and other health problems can affect blood sugar control. Food Choices: Eating too many sugary or starchy foods can cause quick spikes in blood sugar.

Eating snacks between meals without considering the carb content may lead to higher levels. Dehydration: Not drinking enough fluids affects blood sugar concentration. Dehydrated cells respond less to insulin.

Staying hydrated helps maintain good blood sugar control. Ketoacidosis: If hyperglycemia continues, ketones (harmful acids) build up in the blood and urine, leading to a condition called ketoacidosis.

Symptoms include fruity-smelling breath, dry mouth, stomach pain, nausea, and confusion. Spotting Symptoms: Hyperglycemia symptoms appear slowly. Early signs include: Going to the bathroom often Feeling thirsty Blurry vision Feeling tired

Later signs, if not treated, involve ketoacidosis and loss of consciousness. Getting Medical Help: If blood sugar levels stay above 240 mg/dL (13.3 mmol/L) and you find ketones in your urine, get medical help right away.

Constant hyperglycemia can lead to problems with the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart.

Remember, controlling blood sugar well is key for overall health and managing diabetes.

