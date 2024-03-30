Unraveling the Mystery of High Blood Sugar: What Triggers Hyperglycemia?

High sugar levels in the blood, also known as hyperglycemia, is a common issue for people with diabetes. Let’s look at the factors that can cause high blood sugar levels in 350 words:
- Food and Exercise:
- Carbs from foods like bread, rice, and pasta turn into sugar molecules during digestion. Glucose, a main source of energy, enters the bloodstream after meals.
- Insulin, made by the pancreas, helps glucose get into cells. Without enough insulin, glucose stays in the bloodstream, causing hyperglycemia.
- Exercise impacts blood sugar levels. Regular physical activity improves insulin sensitivity, while a sedentary lifestyle can increase glucose.
- Medication and Insulin:
- Missing doses of diabetes medication or not taking enough insulin can lead to hyperglycemia.
- Not enough insulin results in less glucose being taken up by cells, leading to high blood sugar.
- Wrong timing of insulin use can disrupt blood sugar management.
- Stress and Sickness:
- Stress hormones, like cortisol, increase blood sugar levels. Emotional or physical stress triggers this reaction.
- During sickness, the body releases stress hormones, causing temporary hyperglycemia.
- Infections, colds, and other health problems can affect blood sugar control.
- Dehydration:
- Not drinking enough fluids affects blood sugar concentration. Dehydrated cells respond less to insulin.
- Staying hydrated helps maintain good blood sugar control.
- Spotting Symptoms:
- Hyperglycemia symptoms appear slowly. Early signs include:
- Going to the bathroom often
- Feeling thirsty
- Blurry vision
- Feeling tired
- Later signs, if not treated, involve ketoacidosis and loss of consciousness.
- Getting Medical Help:
- If blood sugar levels stay above 240 mg/dL (13.3 mmol/L) and you find ketones in your urine, get medical help right away.
- Constant hyperglycemia can lead to problems with the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart.
Remember, controlling blood sugar well is key for overall health and managing diabetes.
