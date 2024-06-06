Coffee and Blood Pressure: Unraveling the Connection

Coffee, a drink loved all over the world, has a complicated link with blood pressure. It has caffeine, which is known to cause a quick, but big increase in blood pressure². This effect is seen even in people who do not have high blood pressure². The exact reason for this rise in blood pressure is not clear. Some scientists believe that caffeine could block a hormone that helps keep your arteries wide². Others think that caffeine causes your adrenal glands to release more adrenaline, which causes your blood pressure to go up².

However, the effect of caffeine on blood pressure changes from person to person. Some people who regularly drink drinks with caffeine have a higher average blood pressure than those who do not². On the other hand, some people develop a tolerance to caffeine, and as a result, caffeine does not have a long-term effect on their blood pressure².

Interestingly, coffee is not just about caffeine. It has several other substances that can help lower pressure, balancing out the effect of caffeine¹. These substances include antioxidant compounds such as polyphenols, and it also has potassium and magnesium that can help lower blood pressure¹.

Research shows that coffee may lead to short-term increases in blood pressure. However, no long-term links with increases in blood pressure or risk of heart disease have been found in people who drink it regularly⁴. In fact, some research suggests that coffee can lower the risk for high blood pressure in people who don’t already have it⁵.

However, drinking too much coffee has been shown to raise blood pressure and lead to anxiety, heart palpitations, and trouble sleeping⁵. Therefore, if you have high blood pressure, it might be a good idea to limit or stop drinking drinks with caffeine². The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says 400 milligrams a day of caffeine is generally safe for most people².

In conclusion, while coffee can cause a temporary increase in blood pressure because of its caffeine content, its long-term effects on blood pressure are not clear. It’s important to watch your own response to coffee and talk with your doctor if you have any worries. Remember, moderation is key when it comes to drinking coffee.

