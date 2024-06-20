Egg Toast vs. Avocado Toast: Which Is the Healthier Choice?

When it’s time for breakfast, the battle between egg toast and avocado toast is quite tasty. Let’s break it down:
- Egg Toast:
- What’s Inside: One egg gives you about 70 calories, 6 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, and almost no carbs. Eggs are a protein powerhouse and contain essential vitamins (A, D, E, B12) and minerals (iron and zinc).
- Why It’s Good: Eggs help with muscle repair, brain health (thanks to choline), and overall well-being.
- How to Boost It: Choose whole-grain bread for extra fiber (good for digestion and heart health). Add some cheese, herbs, or veggies for flavor and nutrients.
- Avocado Toast:
- What’s Inside: A single avocado has 240 calories, 3 grams of protein, 22 grams of heart-healthy fats, and 13 grams of carbs. It’s rich in vitamins K, E, C, and potassium.
- Why It’s Good: Avocado’s monounsaturated fats keep you full, support heart health, and help regulate blood pressure.
- Toppings: Get creative! Add tomatoes, radishes, or seeds for extra crunch and flavor.
- The Verdict:
Remember, breakfast fuels your day, so choose what makes you happy and keeps you nourished!
