Boost Calorie Burn with These 5 Simple Yoga Poses

Walking is an excellent way to burn calories and boost your metabolism. Recent research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst highlights a simple change that can significantly impact your calorie burn . Here’s what the study found:

Uneven Strides Matter: Researchers discovered that walking with an uneven stride can play a “significant role” in increasing your metabolism. In other words, varying your step length while walking can enhance calorie burn. Metabolic Boost: Specifically, a 2.7% increase in “step length variability” can lead to a 1.7% increase in metabolism. So those non-uniform strides can make a difference! Practical Tip: During your walks, intentionally step between 5% and 10% shorter or longer than your normal stride. This small adjustment can trigger your metabolism more effectively, allowing you to burn more calories.

Remember, walking benefits not only weight management but also overall health. So, embrace those uneven steps and enjoy the extra calorie burn!

