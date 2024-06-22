How Lifting Weights Can Help You Burn Fat

Burning Calories During and After Workouts

When you lift weights, you burn calories during the workout. The type of exercises you do affects how many calories you burn. Exercises like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses use many muscles and burn more calories than exercises like bicep curls.

After lifting weights, your body keeps burning calories at a higher rate to repair muscles and restore energy. This can last up to 38 hours after your workout.

Muscle and Metabolism

Building muscle through weightlifting increases your resting metabolic rate (RMR). Muscle needs more energy to maintain than fat. So, as you gain muscle, your body burns more calories even when you’re not exercising.

Hormonal Benefits

Weightlifting can improve your hormones. It increases growth hormone and testosterone, which help burn fat and build muscle. It also improves insulin sensitivity, helping your body manage blood sugar better and reducing fat storage.

Body Changes

Weightlifting can change your body composition. You might lose fat and gain muscle at the same time, making you look leaner and more toned. This is called “recomposition.”

Sustainable Fat Loss

Unlike some cardio exercises that can cause muscle loss if done too much, weightlifting helps keep and build muscle while you lose fat. This makes it a sustainable way to lose fat because keeping muscle is important for long-term health.

Tips for Success

To burn fat with weightlifting, try adding high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and compound movements to your routine. Eat a balanced diet with plenty of protein to help repair and grow muscles. Be consistent and gradually lift heavier weights to see results.

In summary, lifting weights is a great way to burn fat, improve your body shape, and boost your overall health. It has both immediate and long-term benefits, making it a valuable part of any fitness plan.

Reports: