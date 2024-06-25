Diabetes Type 2: Prevention, Treatment, and Lifestyle Tips

Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition that affects how the body handles blood sugar (glucose). It happens when the body’s cells don’t respond well to insulin, a hormone that controls blood sugar. Over time, the pancreas can’t make enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels normal, leading to high blood sugar.

Symptoms

Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes usually appear slowly and can include:

Feeling very thirsty and needing to urinate often

Feeling tired

Blurry vision

Sores that heal slowly

Getting infections often

Losing weight without trying

Tingling or numbness in the hands or feet

Causes and Risk Factors

The exact cause of Type 2 diabetes is not known, but several things can increase the risk:

Family history : Having relatives with diabetes

: Having relatives with diabetes Obesity : Having too much body fat, especially around the belly

: Having too much body fat, especially around the belly Lack of exercise : Not being physically active

: Not being physically active Age : Risk goes up with age, especially after 45

: Risk goes up with age, especially after 45 Ethnicity : More common in some ethnic groups

: More common in some ethnic groups Other conditions: Having prediabetes, gestational diabetes, or polycystic ovarian syndrome

Complications

If not managed well, Type 2 diabetes can cause serious health problems:

Heart disease and stroke : Higher risk of heart problems

: Higher risk of heart problems Nerve damage : Especially in the legs

: Especially in the legs Kidney damage

Eye damage : Can lead to blindness

: Can lead to blindness Foot problems: Poor blood flow and nerve damage can cause serious infections

Management and Prevention

Managing Type 2 diabetes involves lifestyle changes and sometimes medication:

Healthy diet : Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid refined sugars and unhealthy fats.

: Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid refined sugars and unhealthy fats. Regular exercise : Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week.

: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week. Weight management : Losing weight can help the body use insulin better.

: Losing weight can help the body use insulin better. Monitoring blood sugar : Check blood sugar levels regularly to manage and adjust treatment.

: Check blood sugar levels regularly to manage and adjust treatment. Medications: Metformin is often prescribed to help the body use insulin better. Other medications may also be used.

Prevention

Preventing Type 2 diabetes involves living a healthy lifestyle:

Healthy eating : Choose foods with a low glycemic index.

: Choose foods with a low glycemic index. Physical activity : Stay active with regular exercise.

: Stay active with regular exercise. Weight control : Keep a healthy weight.

: Keep a healthy weight. Regular check-ups: Monitor blood sugar levels, especially if you have risk factors.

Type 2 diabetes can be managed with the right lifestyle changes and medical care. Early detection and proactive management are key to preventing complications and maintaining a good quality of life.

