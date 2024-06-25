Diabetes Type 2: Prevention, Treatment, and Lifestyle Tips

Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition that affects how the body handles blood sugar (glucose). It happens when the body’s cells don’t respond well to insulin, a hormone that controls blood sugar. Over time, the pancreas can’t make enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels normal, leading to high blood sugar.
Symptoms
Symptoms of Type 2 diabetes usually appear slowly and can include:
- Feeling very thirsty and needing to urinate often
- Feeling tired
- Blurry vision
- Sores that heal slowly
- Getting infections often
- Losing weight without trying
- Tingling or numbness in the hands or feet
Causes and Risk Factors
The exact cause of Type 2 diabetes is not known, but several things can increase the risk:
- Family history: Having relatives with diabetes
- Obesity: Having too much body fat, especially around the belly
- Lack of exercise: Not being physically active
- Age: Risk goes up with age, especially after 45
- Ethnicity: More common in some ethnic groups
- Other conditions: Having prediabetes, gestational diabetes, or polycystic ovarian syndrome
Complications
If not managed well, Type 2 diabetes can cause serious health problems:
- Heart disease and stroke: Higher risk of heart problems
- Nerve damage: Especially in the legs
- Kidney damage
- Eye damage: Can lead to blindness
- Foot problems: Poor blood flow and nerve damage can cause serious infections
Management and Prevention
Managing Type 2 diabetes involves lifestyle changes and sometimes medication:
- Healthy diet: Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid refined sugars and unhealthy fats.
- Regular exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week.
- Weight management: Losing weight can help the body use insulin better.
- Monitoring blood sugar: Check blood sugar levels regularly to manage and adjust treatment.
- Medications: Metformin is often prescribed to help the body use insulin better. Other medications may also be used.
Prevention
Preventing Type 2 diabetes involves living a healthy lifestyle:
- Healthy eating: Choose foods with a low glycemic index.
- Physical activity: Stay active with regular exercise.
- Weight control: Keep a healthy weight.
- Regular check-ups: Monitor blood sugar levels, especially if you have risk factors.
Type 2 diabetes can be managed with the right lifestyle changes and medical care. Early detection and proactive management are key to preventing complications and maintaining a good quality of life.
