Telcomdis is now the official distributor for Motorola Nursery and Motorola personal audio products across Europe

MADRID / LONDON / SHENZHEN, 9-Jul-2024 — /EuropaWire/ — SGW Global (SGW) is delighted to announce the appointment of Telcomdis as the official distributor for Motorola Nursery and Motorola personal audio products across Europe, including the UK. This strategic partnership further cements Telcomdis’ role as a premier source for Motorola products, now expanding to include the newly added Nursery and Audio ranges alongside the existing portfolio of Motorola chargers, and DECT phones.

A Comprehensive Partnership for Diverse Solutions

Telcomdis, renowned for its reliability and customer satisfaction, has consistently delivered high-quality Motorola products to various markets. By incorporating ​SGW’s​​​ cutting-edge nursery and audio products​ bearing the Motorola brand​, Telcomdis will now serve a broader customer base, offering comprehensive solutions for communication and family needs.

“We are incredibly excited about this expanded partnership with SGW,” said Javier Cortina, General Director at Telcomdis. “Adding Motorola Nursery and audio products to our portfolio allows us to offer our customers an even wider selection of innovative and high-quality Motorola devices. We look forward to continuing our commitment to excellence and enhancing our customers’ experience with these new product lines.”

Innovative Products for Modern Families

Motorola Nursery products are designed to ensure the safety and well-being of children, offering advanced monitoring solutions that provide parents with peace of mind. These products include connected and non-connected audio and video baby monitors, soothers, sleep monitors, projectors, thermometers, scales, humidifiers, and air purifiers.

Motorola’s audio products, which include wired and wireless in-ear and over-ear headphones, true wireless (TWS) earbuds, and portable wireless speakers, deliver superior sound quality for both personal and professional audio needs. These additions seamlessly complement Telcomdis’ existing range, making it a one-stop source for all Motorola products.

SGW’s Commitment to Quality and Distribution Excellence

SGW, ​a Motorola strategic brand partner​​​, has entrusted Telcomdis with this role due to its proven track record and extensive distribution network. This partnership aligns with SGW’s vision to expand the reach of ​its ​Motorola ​branded ​products through reliable and capable distributors.

Joint Trade Exhibitions and Upcoming Events

To showcase the expanded range of products and strengthen market presence, SGW Global and Telcomdis will be hosting and participating in several trade exhibitions throughout the year. These events include:

IFA Berlin 2024: One of the world’s leading trade shows for consumer electronics, where the partnership will unveil the latest Audio and Voice products.

Kind + Jugend Cologne 2024: A premier trade fair for baby and toddler products, providing an excellent platform to demonstrate the advanced features of ​the ​Motorola​​ Nursery range.

These exhibitions will provide opportunities to engage with customers, retailers, and industry professionals, highlighting the innovation and quality that define the Motorola brand.

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Partnering with leading technology innovators, SGW prides itself on creating world-class, award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on-time delivery, SGW collaborates with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change. As a truly global operation, SGW has its Corporate HQ and manufacturing centre in China, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com.

About Telcomdis

Telcomdis is a leading distributor of communication and electronic products, dedicated to providing high-quality solutions to customers across various markets. Focused on excellence and customer satisfaction, Telcomdis offers a wide range of products, ensuring customers have access to the latest technology and innovative devices. For more information, visit www.telcomdis.com or email info@telcomdis.com

​​​About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships​​

​​​For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.​​

​​​​​​MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.​​

Voice distribution excludes Greece.

