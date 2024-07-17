Weight Chart According to Height: Are You in the Healthy Range?

To lose weight, you need to know how many calories your body needs and eat less than that. Here’s a simple guide to help you figure it out:
1. Know Your Calorie Needs
Your daily calorie needs depend on your age, gender, weight, height, and activity level. The Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) is the number of calories your body needs at rest. The Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE) is your BMR plus the calories you burn through activities.
2. Calculate BMR
Use the Mifflin-St Jeor Equation to estimate BMR:
- For Men:
- \text{BMR} = 10 \times \text{weight (kg)} + 6.25 \times \text{height (cm)} – 5 \times \text{age (years)} + 5
- For Women:
- \text{BMR} = 10 \times \text{weight (kg)} + 6.25 \times \text{height (cm)} – 5 \times \text{age (years)} – 161
3. Calculate TDEE
Multiply your BMR by an activity factor:
- Sedentary (little or no exercise): BMR × 1.2
- Lightly active (light exercise/sports 1-3 days/week): BMR × 1.375
- Moderately active (moderate exercise/sports 3-5 days/week): BMR × 1.55
- Very active (hard exercise/sports 6-7 days a week): BMR × 1.725
- Super active (very hard exercise/physical job): BMR × 1.9
4. Create a Calorie Deficit
To lose weight, eat fewer calories than your TDEE. A common goal is to eat 500-1,000 calories less per day, leading to a weight loss of about 0.5-1 kg per week. Make sure you still get enough nutrients.
5. Example
For a 30-year-old woman who weighs 70 kg, is 165 cm tall, and is moderately active:
- BMR Calculation:
- \text{BMR} = 10 \times 70 + 6.25 \times 165 – 5 \times 30 – 161 = 1,429 \, \text{calories/day}
- TDEE Calculation:
- \text{TDEE} = 1,429 \times 1.55 = 2,215 \, \text{calories/day}
- Calorie Deficit: To lose weight, she should eat about 1,715-1,215 calories per day.
6. Tips for Healthy Weight Loss
- Balanced Diet: Eat whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs.
- Exercise: Do both cardio and strength training.
- Hydration: Drink plenty of water.
- Sleep and Stress: Get enough sleep and manage stress.
Conclusion
To lose weight, calculate your BMR and TDEE, then create a calorie deficit. Follow a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and maintain healthy habits. For personalized advice, consult a healthcare professional.
