Weight Chart According to Height: Are You in the Healthy Range?

To lose weight, you need to know how many calories your body needs and eat less than that. Here’s a simple guide to help you figure it out:

1. Know Your Calorie Needs

Your daily calorie needs depend on your age, gender, weight, height, and activity level. The Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) is the number of calories your body needs at rest. The Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE) is your BMR plus the calories you burn through activities.

2. Calculate BMR

Use the Mifflin-St Jeor Equation to estimate BMR:

For Men :

: \text{BMR} = 10 \times \text{weight (kg)} + 6.25 \times \text{height (cm)} – 5 \times \text{age (years)} + 5

For Women :

: \text{BMR} = 10 \times \text{weight (kg)} + 6.25 \times \text{height (cm)} – 5 \times \text{age (years)} – 161

3. Calculate TDEE

Multiply your BMR by an activity factor:

Sedentary (little or no exercise) : BMR × 1.2

: BMR × 1.2 Lightly active (light exercise/sports 1-3 days/week) : BMR × 1.375

: BMR × 1.375 Moderately active (moderate exercise/sports 3-5 days/week) : BMR × 1.55

: BMR × 1.55 Very active (hard exercise/sports 6-7 days a week) : BMR × 1.725

: BMR × 1.725 Super active (very hard exercise/physical job): BMR × 1.9

4. Create a Calorie Deficit

To lose weight, eat fewer calories than your TDEE. A common goal is to eat 500-1,000 calories less per day, leading to a weight loss of about 0.5-1 kg per week. Make sure you still get enough nutrients.

5. Example

For a 30-year-old woman who weighs 70 kg, is 165 cm tall, and is moderately active:

BMR Calculation :

: \text{BMR} = 10 \times 70 + 6.25 \times 165 – 5 \times 30 – 161 = 1,429 \, \text{calories/day}

TDEE Calculation :

: \text{TDEE} = 1,429 \times 1.55 = 2,215 \, \text{calories/day}

Calorie Deficit: To lose weight, she should eat about 1,715-1,215 calories per day.

6. Tips for Healthy Weight Loss

Balanced Diet : Eat whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs.

: Eat whole foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs. Exercise : Do both cardio and strength training.

: Do both cardio and strength training. Hydration : Drink plenty of water.

: Drink plenty of water. Sleep and Stress: Get enough sleep and manage stress.

Conclusion

To lose weight, calculate your BMR and TDEE, then create a calorie deficit. Follow a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and maintain healthy habits. For personalized advice, consult a healthcare professional.

