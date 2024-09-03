Natural Cotton Color Unveils Culturally Inspired Sustainable Collection at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, 3-Sep-2024 — /EuropaWire/ — Natural Cotton Color, a Brazilian fashion brand known for its commitment to sustainability and use of organic cotton with natural color shades, is launching a new collection. The collection will debut on September 20, 2024, during Milan Fashion Week at the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology. The collection, inspired by Brazil’s cultural heritage, particularly the “Maracatu” and “Calunga” traditions, features 35 looks that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. The brand emphasizes sustainable practices, including the use of organic cotton grown without pesticides and water-saving techniques. This collection highlights the brand’s dedication to preserving cultural traditions and promoting sustainable fashion.

SOURCE: EuropaWire