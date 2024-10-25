Richard Reid and Goodspace Anxiety Aid Partner for Men’s Mental Health Awareness on International Men’s Day

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia, 2024-Oct-25 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrating men’s mental health this International Men’s Day, Goodspace Anxiety Aid, in partnership with Australian media personality Richard Reid, is offering a 20% discount on its therapeutic anxiety-relief gum. This innovative product, designed to help alleviate stress and mild anxiety, is available for purchase throughout November at www.goodspacegum.com with the promo code MEN20.

Goodspace Anxiety Aid offers calming support in the form of a chewable gum, crafted to release a blend of natural stress-relieving ingredients, including Ashwagandha, over eight minutes. Each ingredient is selected for optimal absorption and is absorbed directly via the cheeks and gums, ensuring fast and effective relief. With a simple, portable format, Goodspace gum serves as a versatile choice for anyone looking to manage everyday stress conveniently.

Richard Reid, beloved TV personality and mental health advocate, joins the campaign to promote an open dialogue about men’s mental health, particularly as nearly 20% of Australian men experience mental health challenges. Known for his roles on Today and Studio 10, Reid openly shares his own mental health journey and the impact of his mother’s battle with bipolar disorder, helping to destigmatize mental health discussions.

Reid commented, “Men’s mental health often gets overlooked, and we need to break that silence. It’s especially important for young men to see relatable role models. I’m proud to support Goodspace gum, which offers an accessible aid to manage life’s daily pressures.”

Goodspace gum is available at over 1,000 retail locations, including Coles and WH Smith, and features a blend of therapeutic ingredients like Ashwagandha, Green Tea, Passionflower, Reishi Mushroom, and L-Tyrosine. The gum retails at AUD $9.99.

“We are excited to team up with Richard, who embodies the spirit of our campaign,” said a spokesperson for Goodspace. “His advocacy for mental wellness and his positivity make him an ideal ambassador.”

For more details and to purchase Goodspace Anxiety Aid, visit www.goodspacegum.com, using the code MEN20 to receive 20% off. Always read the label, use as directed, and consult a healthcare professional if symptoms persist.

