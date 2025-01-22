NBCo Unveils Sustainable Fiber Bottles at Davos 2025, Revolutionizing Packaging for the Retail Industry

DAVOS, 22-Jan-2025 — /EuropaWire/ — At the Davos-2025 Forum, NBCo introduced its groundbreaking fiber bottle, offering a game-changing solution for the retail industry’s sustainability efforts. With over 600 billion plastic bottles produced each year, NBCo’s innovative packaging provides a sustainable alternative that can help retailers meet growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

NBCo has developed a fully integrated supply chain to ensure circularity from raw materials to recycling, allowing brands to transition from plastic to fiber-based packaging seamlessly. Their decentralized manufacturing model reduces carbon emissions, minimizes transportation costs, and supports local economies by creating jobs in nearby communities.

“We are committed to helping retailers and brands quickly shift away from plastic by offering scalable, sustainable packaging solutions,” said Alvin Lim, CEO of NBCo. The company also launched its Fast Forward 50 initiative, giving the first 50 retailers the chance to test NBCo’s fiber bottles free of charge, accelerating the adoption of sustainable packaging in the retail sector.

SOURCE: EuropaWire