RCH’s partnership with Jeunes Restaurateurs d’Europe (JRE) to help develop the cash desks of the future

TREVISO, Italy, 2020-Apr-29 — /EPR Retail News/ — RCH continues to champion the highest level of restaurateurism by forming an alliance with Jeunes Restaurateurs d’Europe (JRE), one of the world’s most prestigious culinary institutes. This alliance will see JRE integrating the RCH brand into their social media and press statements, along with presence on the website and JRE annual guide.

In return, and in recognition that the creativity of gastronomy needs to be supported by effective business practices, RCH will be engaging in a range of collaborative activities with JRE to help encourage and develop the next generation of chefs and restaurateurs, both in terms of the creative and commercial ambitions. This will include both event sponsorship and product support.

JRE, one of the most prestigious culinary organisations in the world, brings together young Restaurateurs and Chefs who share their talent and passion for food with likeminded people. Founded in 1974 in France, JRE is now active in 16 countries with 350 affiliated restaurants and is looking to expand on a global scale. With over 180 Michelin stars and 4,000 Gault&Millau points between them, members of JRE combine a love of creativity and innovation with a respect for local products and tradition.

The key slogan for JRE is the idea of ‘never-ending passion’, and this closely echoes the mentality that RCH seeks to embody within their product range. In developing cash register systems for a number of industries, RCH seeks to get deeply involved in the intricacies of their clients’ operations – understanding how the EPOS process impacts the full business model, and not merely the cash-taking elements of operation.

Resultantly, RCH have developed products – such as the ATOS range – which are perfectly positioned to augment restaurant operations on nearly every level. Not only are RCH systems deisgned to compliment the aesthetics of the dining environment, but they also provide levels of data analysis that can completely revolutionise the entire restaurant process; from menu design and purchase, to wastage control, to Customer Relationship Management (CRM), to full financial/taxation conformance, and beyond.

A key aspect of the partnership with JRE will be RCH’s endeavours to develop parts of their ATOS system to specifically compliment the needs of JRE. In this way, RCH is able to develop a long-lasting, committed relationship with JRE, providing mutual benefits: RCH gains knowledge not just of existing market trends that could be integrated into future product updates, but the progressive, creative innovations that JRE are at the forefront of. Similarly, JRE are able to integrate top-level commercial technologies into their operations – significantly improving the efficiency of their booking and reservations processes, along with a whole host of other benefits.

Fillipo Saporito, President JRE Italy, says of the partnership: “When my wife and I opened the ‘La Leggenda dei Frati’ restaurant in 2002, the first big goal was to be part of this big family. Today I am proud to be the leader of this family, and I do so with commitment and passion, giving my deepest thanks to all of the partners who join us, and echo our own sense of passion and dedication.”

Stefano de Pra, President & CEO of RCH Group SpA, adds his own insight, stating that “It would be tempting to draw from our Italian roots as reason for why we are so committed to the forwardance of the restaurant community through our partnership with JRE – the Italians of course being famed for their exceptional cuisine. But in reality RCH is an international operation, and JRE has an international reach”. De Pra continues: “A love of good food is the language of every culture, not just ours. This collaboration sees us not just supporting upcoming restaurateurs, but benefiting from their verve, determination, insight and creativity to help us develop the cash desks of the future.”

RCH looks forward to developing its first collaborative event with JRE. Until then, it wishes all operators within the restaurant trade the best of luck and keep being inspired by passion.

More information about RCH Group Spa is available at http://www.rch-group.com/

About JRE

Jeunes Restaurateurs (JRE) is an association of young chefs in Europe which has been breathing new and fresh life to the culinary arts since 1974, in keeping with their slogan “Never-ending passion.” In doing so, JRE combines cuisine of the very highest standard with the courage to introduce innovations to the culinary tradition of the respective region. Jeunes Restaurateurs has restaurants in 16 European countries – around 80 of them in Germany alone. These include establishments run by famous chefs known from TV, such as Alexander Herrmann and Cornelia Poletto. More info to be found here: https://www.jre.eu/

SOURCE: EuropaWire

