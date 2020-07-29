RCH Group Cements its International Reach

RCH Group’s New German Headquarters for international strategy and market-specific TSE compliance

TREVISO, Italy, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Retail News/ — RCH Group SpA, leading provider of retail and restaurant POS solutions, announces the launch of RCH Germany based in Saarbrucken, Saarland Lander. Expanding upon the existing presence of RCH in the international markets, this new base will augment RCH’s operations in the German and Austrian Countries, as well as beyond.

RCH Group designs, manufactures and sells telematic recorders, fiscal printers, and POS (Point of Sale) hardware and software. Their products, all designed in Italy, are recognised in several markets for their advanced technology, intelligent design and ease of use.

As RCH continues to expand, they are committed to being able to provide country-specific support to regions where they are securing increasingly significant market share. Germany constitutes one such market – particularly in light of RCH’s growing provision of solutions which meet the recently implemented TSE fiscal reporting legislation. More than merely serving the German market though, the expansion of RCH in Germany is a step towards strengthening and growing the company’s customer portfolio across the continent.

By opening a new headquarters in Saarbrucken, RCH is able to keep its finger even closer to the pulse of market needs; particularly in the field of catering, restaurants and food and beverage service. RCH’s product offerings in this field help to not only ensure that businesses are TSE compliant, but also offer a host of benefits which can bring genuine competitive advantages to their users; providing levels of data analysis capable of completely revolutionising the entire supply chain process: from menu design and purchase, to stock control, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), full financial/tax compliance, and beyond.

This means that because of the exceptional value offered by RCH products, even small, single unit businesses can benefit from levels of commercial insight previously only available to large scale operations. However, by virtue of its cloud-based approach to information management and third party integrability, RCH systems are also ideal for coordinating the activities of large-scale, multi-outlet restaurants and retail businesses. RCH products are truly capable of catering to the full spectrum of operators.

“This is an exciting time for RCH Group and marks an important milestone for our company as we further expand our presence in the heart of Europe,” says Stefano De Pra, CEO of the company. “The German market is particularly suited to the nature of RCH products, which places a focus not only on technological innovation and intuitive user experience, but also pays heavy attention to solidity, style and aesthetics”.

This expansion has been possible due to the exceptional performance that RCH secured in the period of 2019-2020, seeing the launch of a number of new products across a range of new geographical markets, as well as the formation of a collaboration with Jeunes Restaurateurs d’Europe (JRE) – whose slogan of ‘endless passion’ echoes the mindset of RCH themselves.

This growing demand for RCH products and their increased recognition in the industry, combined with the need for centralized operations to manage all regional distribution and after-sales technical support, led RCH to choose Germany as a complimentary operational and strategic base to its existing offices in Treviso.

More information about RCH Group and RCH Germany is available at http://www.rch-group.com and http://www.rch-europe.de

About RCH Group

The RCH Group of companies offers advanced point of sale systems for the retail, food and beverage, entertainment, hospitality and franchising markets.The Group’s innovative products include cash registers, automatic cash desks and cloud-based back office services.

Founded in 1969, RCH Group has grown into a global organization, comprising of several companies with a presence in 40 countries worldwide. It is renowned for its successful combination of advanced product engineering with distinctive design. Headquartered in Northern Italy, RCH Group has operational offices in Austria, Vietnam, China, and Asia, as well as a vast network of partner resellers.

