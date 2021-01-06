Retail marketing solutions company Firebolt Group recognized for its sustainability efforts

LONDON, 5-Jan-2021 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Firebolt Group, an innovative software, and hardware marketing solutions company for leading global brands, earned the prestigious Platinum EcoVadis Medal. The platinum medal is the highest distinction awarded by EcoVadis, an independent platform that assesses companies’ social and environmental performance. This recognition places the Firebolt Group among the top 1 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

“We are thrilled to earn this distinction and to be recognized alongside an elite group of companies. Innovation is in our DNA, and our continued focus on integrating sustainability into everything we do has had a tremendous impact. I am proud of our team’s efforts to help ensure a better tomorrow,” said Philip Ochtman, CEO.

Philip was recently a guest speaker at the Sustainability Forum 2020 where he was invited to share Firebolt’s story. Firebolt’s efforts on sustainability started many years ago with their introduction of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly LED signs, an alternative that uses 85% less power than traditional neon or fluorescent tube lighting. Additionally, Firebolt works to ensure that products can be easily dismantled and recycled at the end of the product’s life. The company also redesigned its packaging materials reducing the use of plastic drastically and having the rest recyclable. Firebolt will continue to reduce its carbon footprint with the goal of being carbon neutral by the year 2030.

Along with the EcoVadis Platinum medal, Firebolt was recently recognized as one of the Top 50 POS companies by Creative Magazine. Firebolt continues to reinvent itself. When the pandemic hit, Firebolt pivoted to manufacture PPE and ventilator parts for the GE program, and recently retooled its successful live event platform to be an online virtual event platform.

SOURCE: EuropaWire