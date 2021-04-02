Creative Concepts’ innovative 5-Layer Nano-PTFE Filtering Technology Reusable and Washable Cloth Mask is being distributed worldwide

BOLOGNA, Italy, 2021-Apr-2 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Creative Concepts Manufacturing Group announces campaign launch of their new innovative cloth mask – AirGuard™. The tested and approved 5-Layered Nano-PTFE filtering technology cloth face mask that is washable, reusable, and that has a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of over 95%. Creative Concepts is ready to secure worldwide distribution and is proud to be a significant part of the solution in helping to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Creative Concepts Manufacturing Group is a leading manufacturer of various inventions, creators of the GoTech™ Cordless Technology, and with over 4 decades of experience in the OEM/ODM and License Manufacturing, its Product Managers and owners, Vin and Joe Advani are pleased to announce the launch of their new PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) – the AIRGUARD cloth face mask with the goal of preventing individuals from spreading the COVID-19 virus, while ensuring the safety and comfort in wearing the mask.

ABOUT AIRGUARD™

According to the US CDC and European health authorities, 5 layer or equivalent face masks are mandatory and are the most protective type of a mask in preventing the spread of viruses. Most masks are either uncomfortable and do not help in filtering the size of the microns in the air. Available 3-ply masks can only be worn once before being disposed which creates a lot of pollution – not to mention waste of money. Creative Concepts took those negatives and created something positive – the AIRGUARD. It has a 5-Layer Nano-PTFE filtering technology that has a greater than 95% bacterial filtration efficiency against 0.3 micron particles in the air (like the COVID-19 virus), an equivalency of the N95 respirator. AIRGUARD™ is made from anti-bacterial breathable cotton that makes the airflow smooth and comfortable when wearing. Furthermore, the AIRGUARD™ cloth mask is hypoallergenic and has anti-microbial properties so you do not feel itchy or suffocated. The best part about the AIRGUARD™ cloth mask is that it is washable, reusable and sweat resistant. You can wash or put the AIRGUARD™ mask in the washing machine and reuse them with the same filtering properties and comfort. The AIRGUARD™ can be washed and reused up to 50 times. The outer layer is water-repellent and will not get wet from sweat during your workout or exercise.

Most cloth masks available in the market now have a maximum of 2 or 3 layers and has less or no filtering properties against harmful micron particles in the air.

As per the Director of National Institute of Health, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci – Wearing multiple layers of mask just “makes common sense” and “likely would be more effective”. AIRGUARD™ is the only 5-Layered reusable cloth mask that is more effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

AIRGUARD™ is being distributed worldwide. For more information on AIRGUARD™ cloth mask please visit

http://www.BuyAirGuardMask.com

AIRGUARD™ MASK COMPLIANCE

The AIRGUARD™ reusable cloth mask has passed several mandatory testing required by law and to provide a sense of protection for its consumers. Following are the testing approvals sought by Creative Concepts on the AIRGUARD™ by authorized testing bodies like SGS, Nelson Labs, Intertek, Bureau Veritas and UL.

SYNTHETIC BLOOD PENETRATION RESISTANCE (ASTM F1862 under 120 mmHg)

42 CFR PART 84 – NaCI (N95 PARTICULATE FILTER EFFICIENCY)

EN14683:2019+AC:2019 (BACTERIAL FILTRATION EFFICIENCY-BFE)

FLAMMABILITY CLASS 1 (16 CFR 1610)

ANTI-BACTERIAL FINISHES ON TEXTILE (AATC 100-2019)

REACH TESTING (FOR EUROPE)

Face Fit Test

SOURCE: EuropaWire