UNice Hair Debuts Brown Balayage Hair Bundles With Lace Closure

Xuchang, Henan, China, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — UNice Hair, a well-known virgin human hair brand, recently debuts a new arrival-FB30 hair weaves with lace closure to provide the trendy brown balayage hair with the customers. Once debuted in the market, the brown balayage hair bundles with lace closure rapidly capture the heart of customers and become the hot-selling product.

With the coming of Halloween, more and more girls choose to buy their favorite hair extensions and wigs as gifts to celebrate the festival. “There is no doubt that human hair bundles with lace closure are very popular hair types and used widely by more and more black girls. In order to give customers more options, we decide to launch this kind of FB30 hair weaves with lace closure. We sincerely hope that these UNice hair bundles with lace closure can give consumers a natural look and make them feel value for money.” The CEO of UNice Hair, Yunlong Hua meant.

First of all, the brown balayage hair bundles with lace closure are all made of 100% virgin human hair and excellent for melting with natural hair. When properly installed, people can’t tell the difference between hair bundles and natural hair and even think of them literally grow from the scalp. Besides, with these hair bundles and lace closure, customers can add extra texture and length to their hair for an ideal appearance. Of course, they can also be dyed, permed, bleached, highlighted, straightened, or styled like natural hair according to the need of consumers. And they are available for 8-30 inches and easy to wear, customers can change the hairstyle whenever and wherever they want. More importantly, customers can sew these hair bundles with lace closure into a lace wig as well, which is more affordable than directly purchasing a lace front wig.

In order to reduce the economic pressure of customers, UNice Hair also has many UNice coupon codes to help consumers save more money and spend less. And UNice Hair offers some Buy Now Pay Later Services, like Paypal, ZIP Quadpay, Sezzle, Afterpay, and Klarna. This allows customers to freely purchase what they need or want without too much budget. Just need to spilt the cost of their purchase into 4 or 3 interest-free payments and pay every 2 weeks.

About UNice Hair

UNice Hair, a professional supplier in the human hair field, always holds the view the customer is the heart of their brand and wins more and more support from customers and fans. And UNice Hair also will continue to work tirelessly to engage in rigorous research and product development in order to provide a wide variety of products with customers in the future.

Media contact:

press@unice.com