Philippine rum maker Tanduay partners with distributor to expand into Austria

Andreas Osler, Weisshaus Managing Director, together with the Weisshaus team welcome Tanduay in their product line. Tanduay, a heritage brand produced in the Philippines, is the world’s top-selling rum.

VIENNA, 2023-Jan-10 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Philippine brand Tanduay has partnered with Weisshaus, a leading distributor of international spirits, to bring the brand to Austria– making it the first Asian rum brand to enter the country.

Andreas Osler, Weisshaus Managing Director, said they see Tanduay’s enormous potential in their market.

“In our experience, rum connoisseurs in Austria generally like to experiment and are constantly on the lookout for new rums. Asian rums, in particular, are currently very popular, as they are also seen as an expression of the Asian way of life and nightlife, which is very trendy in this country,” he shared.

Rum is the second most popular among spirits in Austria and is consumed more frequently than whisky.

“Rum is enjoyed both at home and in bars and restaurants,” Osler said.

Tanduay President and COO Lucio Tan III shared that the brand’s entry into more European countries is an exciting new chapter in its 168-year-old history.

“It is a great time for Tanduay as we bring our Philippine-made rums to more countries that have a rich spirits culture. With Weisshaus as our partner, we believe that we will reach more customers in Austria,” he said.

Great Potential as a Sipping Rum, Perfect for Cocktails

Osler shared that the Tanduay Double Rum, one of the brand’s most-awarded products, impressed their team the most. They were surprised that no sugar was added during its production.

“It can become a serious competitor for leading rum brands in the premium rum segment in Austria. We see great potential in this rum to position it as a pure sipping rum,” he said.

The Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, and Especia Spiced Rum, meanwhile, are perfect for mixing with trendy cocktails.

“They have what it takes to capture significant market shares from leading rum brands,” Osler pointed out.

Capturing the Austrian Rum Market

Osler shared that for Tanduay to gain a foothold in the Austrian rum market, they need to let consumers know the brand through “liquid to lips.”

To achieve this, Weishauss will bring Tanduay to trade fairs where they could give samples or hold tasting events and master classes.

“Among other things, we plan to offer Tanduay tasting samples in our shop. Due to the excellent quality of Tanduay rums, we assume that the initial spark for Tanduay’s success will have been given after this introductory phase,” he said.

Growing Global Presence

With its entry into Austria, Tanduay is steadily bringing its products to more European countries. In the past two years, it has already entered the markets of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom.

Tanduay is also available in 11 U.S. states and the territory of Guam, the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

SOURCE: EuropaWire