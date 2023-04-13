New Tiger World Children’s Book – Nacho’s Night Out

Rockwell, NC, 2023-Apr-13 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Nacho’s Night Out is a delightful children’s book about the adventures of Tiger World’s resident two-toed sloth Nacho. Written by first-time author, Aubrey Taylor, Director of Wildlife, and first-time publisher, Tiger World. This cute story follows Nacho as he embarks on a nighttime escapade to see the sights of the Zoo. This book will capture any child’s attention.

The story follows him as he plans to sneak out of his enclosure to climb a different tree while everyone is asleep. Even more fun, you can visit the main character Nacho at Tiger World and his friends, Sherlock and Emma the Bobcats and Aurora the Eagle Owl.

Featuring rhymes, colorful real characters, and even lessons for kids, Nacho’s Night Out is a fun story suitable for young readers! The vivid images, created with photography and artistic filters, bring life to every page while providing visual cues. Young readers can better comprehend what they are reading. This makes it suitable even for those who have just begun learning to read independently or with their parents/guardians alike! Available in the Tiger World gift shop or on our website – tigerworld.us/shop.

