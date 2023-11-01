You want to know more about weight loss reports. I looked for some sources on the web that might help you. Here are some of them:

[Best Weight-Loss Programs of 2023 – US News Health] – This article shows you 24 diets and how good they are, based on what experts say about diet, nutrition and health. It also tells you some common questions about the best ways to lose weight, the best foods and vegetables for weight loss, how many calories to eat and how much weight to lose in a month.

[Best Diet Plans Of 2023, According To Experts – Forbes Health] – This article tells you 10 best diet plans of 2023, based on what eight nutrition experts say. It also gives you information on each diet plan, such as what to eat, what to avoid, the good and bad points, and the proof behind them.

[Track your health and fitness goals in Excel – Microsoft Support] – This article tells you how to use Excel templates to see your weight loss and body measurement progress. It also gives you some tips on how to change and use the templates well.

[Data & Statistics | Overweight & Obesity | CDC] – This article gives you data and maps about obesity in the United States. It also gives you links to other sources on how to prevent obesity, how obesity changes over time, how obesity affects different groups of people, and how obesity harms your health.