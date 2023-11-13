Linnworks Appoints e-commerce Industry Leader Georgia Leybourne as Chief Marketing Officer

The appointment brings 15 years of experience within supply chain and logistics and digital commerce

Louisville, KY, 2023-Nov-13 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Linnworks, a leading inventory management system (“IMS”), order management system (“OMS”), and warehouse management system (“WMS”) solutions provider and recently announced Connected CommerceOps platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Georgia Leybourne as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

In her role, Georgia brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the e-commerce industry. With a background across multiple disciplines: customer service, sales, project management, business development, marketing, and partner alliances, Georgia is focused on maximizing revenue potential for retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer operations by creating frictionless journeys for consumers.

Georgia will be responsible for overseeing Linnworks’ marketing efforts, enhancing brand awareness, and creating strategies to effectively reach and serve a diverse customer base. Her expertise in the e-commerce sector will be instrumental in expanding Linnworks’ presence and reinforcing the company’s reputation as a unified software provider under its Connected CommerceOps platform. As part of the Connected CommerceOps suite, retailers will benefit from three core features: connectivity to multiple marketplaces, automation of traditionally time-consuming e-commerce processes, and a centralized repository that combines listings, inventory, orders, and shipments into one single platform.

Prior to joining the company, she held key marketing leadership positions at both Transporeon and Manhattan Associates, where she successfully drove brand recognition and customer engagement through innovative marketing strategies.

Reflecting on her appointment, Georgia Leybourne, Chief Marketing Officer, Linnworks, said:

“Linnworks represents as a market leader for SMBs looking to quickly grow and scale their offering across multiple marketplaces and shipping partners. In addition to simplifying e-commerce retailers’ lives, Linnworks helps them expand their business while driving efficiency within their commerce operations. I am thrilled to join Linnworks at such an exciting time for the company and its customers.”

Chris Timmer, CEO of Linnworks, said: “We are excited to welcome Georgia to our leadership team as we continue to expand our services. Her expertise and impressive track record will bolster our efforts to deliver a unified software platform under the Connected CommerceOps brand.

Chris continued: “We look forward to the innovation and strategic insights Georgia will bring to the company as we embark on this new chapter and offer a comprehensive and multifaceted e-commerce solution for our customers.”

About Linnworks:

Linnworks is the global growth platform for e-commerce retailers that want to streamline their commerce operations. By syncing complex operational data like inventory, warehousing, orders and fulfillment into a single view, Linnworks empowers businesses around the world with greater visibility, speed and operational efficiency. With over 5,000 customers and $15 billion GMV processed every year, Linnworks serves product sellers across the customer journey from startups to scale-ups to mid-sized organizations and 3PLs. For more information, please visit www.linnworks.com.

