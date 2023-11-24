Master Your Muscles: Essential Back Workouts for Strength and Flexibility

Deadlift: This workout targets your entire backside, from your calves to your upper traps. It’s a complete back-strengthener: upper back, lower back, lats, traps, spinal erectors. Variations include barbell deadlift, barbell rack pull, Romanian deadlift, snatch-grip deadlift, and trap bar deadlift. Bent-Over Row: This workout targets your upper back, lower back, lats, traps, and spinal erectors. It’s a key part of the best back workouts for both men and women. Pull-Up: This workout targets the latissimus dorsi (lats), which are located below your armpits down the sides of your back. T-Bar Row: This workout targets the rhomboids, which are located in the mid-upper back. Seated Row: This workout targets the trapezius (traps), which run from your neck to your mid-back. Single-Arm Smith Machine Row: This workout targets the erector spinae, which run along your spine. Lat Pull-Down: This workout targets a combination of these muscles and may also target other upper body muscles in your shoulders, chest, and arms. Single-Arm Dumbbell Row: This workout targets a combination of these muscles and may also target other upper body muscles in your shoulders, chest, and arms. Dumbbell Pull-Over: This workout targets a combination of these muscles and may also target other upper body muscles in your shoulders, chest, and arms. Chest-Supported Row: This workout targets a combination of these muscles and may also target other upper body muscles in your shoulders, chest, and arms. Resistance Band Pull-Apart: This workout helps target upper back muscles such as the rhomboids, rear deltoids, and trapezius.

Remember to start with a warmup of 5–10 minutes of moderate cardio to get your blood flowing and awaken your muscles. Then, do a 5-minute dynamic stretching sequence to prep your back for targeted workouts. If you’re a beginner, choose 3–5 of the workouts and do 1 set of each, twice a week. If you have experience with strength training, choose 3–5 of these workouts and do 3 sets of each, twice a week.