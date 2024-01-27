What Is Normal Blood Sugar and How to Maintain It

Normal blood sugar is how much sugar you have in your blood. Your body needs sugar to work well. Sugar comes from the food and drinks you have.

Normal blood sugar levels are not the same for everyone. They depend on things like your age, health, and if you have diabetes or not. Diabetes is when your body cannot use sugar properly. People with diabetes have too much sugar in their blood, which can make them sick.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) says that normal blood sugar levels for people without diabetes are1:

Between 70 and 100 mg/dL when you have not eaten or drunk anything for 8 hours (fasting)

Less than 140 mg/dL two hours after you eat

For people with diabetes, the ADA suggests these blood sugar levels1:

Between 80 and 130 mg/dL before you eat

Less than 180 mg/dL one or two hours after you eat

These are general numbers that may change depending on what you and your doctor decide. You should talk to your doctor and diabetes team to find out the best blood sugar levels for you.

Checking your blood sugar levels is important to avoid or delay diabetes problems, such as heart, kidney, nerve, eye, and foot problems. You can check your blood sugar levels using a tool called a glucometer, which tells you how much sugar is in a drop of your blood. You can also use a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which is a small device that you wear on your skin that tracks your sugar levels all day and night.

Keeping your blood sugar levels in your target range can help you take care of your diabetes and live better. You can do this by eating healthy, being active, taking your medicines as told, and checking your blood sugar often. You should also see your doctor and diabetes team often for check-ups and tests.

