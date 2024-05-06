Avoid High Cholesterol Foods: Your Guide to a Healthier Diet

High cholesterol levels can raise the risk of heart disease and stroke. It’s important to know which foods can raise your cholesterol levels and should be avoided or eaten in moderation:

Red Meat: Red meat like beef, pork, and lamb are full of cholesterol and saturated fats. Chicken Skin: The skin of chicken is full of cholesterol. Full-Fat Dairy Products: These include whole milk, cheese, and butter. Processed Meats: Foods like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs are full of cholesterol. Baked Goods: Pastries and cakes often contain a lot of butter, which is full of cholesterol. Fast Food: Fast food is often fried and full of trans fats, which can raise your cholesterol levels. Eggs: While eggs are full of cholesterol, they are also packed with nutrients. Eating 1-2 eggs per day is generally safe for healthy people. Cheese: A single slice of Swiss cheese has around 20 mg of cholesterol. Shellfish: Shellfish are great sources of protein and other nutrients, but they are also full of cholesterol. Organ Meats: Organ meats like liver and kidney are very high in cholesterol.

It’s important to note that dietary cholesterol doesn’t affect everyone the same way. Some people are more sensitive to it than others. If you’re worried about your cholesterol levels, it’s best to talk to a healthcare provider. Remember, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and keeping a healthy weight are key to managing cholesterol levels.

