High Cholesterol Foods: What to Avoid for a Healthy Heart

A low cholesterol diet is a balanced meal plan made to lower the amount of cholesterol in your body. Here are some key parts:

Fruits and Veggies: These are high in dietary fiber and antioxidants, which can help lower cholesterol. Whole Grains: Foods like oats and barley are full of soluble fiber, which can reduce the absorption of cholesterol into your bloodstream. Beans and Legumes: These are especially full of soluble fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels. Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts can help reduce cholesterol. Healthy Fats: Monounsaturated fats found in avocados, olives, and certain oils can help lower bad cholesterol levels. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Foods like fatty fish and flaxseeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower cholesterol. Plant Sterols and Stanols: These substances, found in certain foods and supplements, can help block the absorption of cholesterol. Soy: Foods made from soybeans, like tofu and soy milk, can help lower cholesterol. Limit Saturated and Trans Fats: These types of fats can raise your cholesterol levels. They are often found in fried foods, baked goods, and processed meats. Limit Cholesterol Intake: Try to consume less than 300 milligrams of cholesterol per day.

Remember, everyone’s body reacts differently to changes in diet, so it’s important to check your cholesterol levels regularly and adjust your diet as needed. Always talk to a healthcare provider before making any big changes to your diet.

