The Ultimate Guide to Aloe Vera Plant Care

Aloe Vera, a type of succulent, is a breeze to look after and can grow both inside and outside. Here’s a simple guide to help you nurture your Aloe Vera:
1. Sunlight: Aloe Vera loves bright, natural light. If it’s inside, put it near a window with indirect sunlight. Too much sun can harm the leaves, but too little will make the plant weak.
2. Warmth: Aloe Vera likes a cozy environment, ideally between 15 to 25 °C (59 to 77 °F). Keep it away from air conditioners or fans.
3. Hydration: Aloe Vera doesn’t need much water. In spring and summer, water it 2 to 3 times a month, and once a month in fall and winter. Wait until the soil is dry about two inches down before watering.
4. Ground: Aloe Vera grows best in soil that drains well. When planting, use a cactus potting mix or regular potting soil combined with perlite and rough sand.
5. Nutrients: Feed your Aloe Vera about once a month from March to September.
6. Planting/Replanting: When replanting, pick a pot a bit bigger than the current one to avoid too much water.
7. Growth: You can grow more plants by cutting new growth at the base of your Aloe.
8. Safety: Be careful, eating the leaves is harmful for humans, dogs, and cats.
Remember, Aloe Vera is low-maintenance and doesn’t need a lot of water. Too much water can cause the roots to decay, which can kill the plant. If you’re not sure if it’s time to water, it’s better to wait a few more days.
