Understanding High Cholesterol: Causes, Effects, and Solutions

High cholesterol, also known as hypercholesterolemia, is when there’s too much cholesterol in your blood. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that your body needs to make healthy cells. But, high levels of cholesterol can raise your risk of heart disease.

There are two main types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). LDL, often called “bad” cholesterol, can lead to a buildup of cholesterol in your arteries. HDL, or “good” cholesterol, helps remove cholesterol from your body.

High cholesterol doesn’t cause any symptoms, which is why regular cholesterol checks are important. If not treated, high cholesterol can lead to serious health problems, including heart attack and stroke.

Several things can cause high cholesterol. These include diet, not enough exercise, being overweight, smoking, and your genes. Eating foods high in cholesterol, saturated fats, and trans fats can raise your cholesterol levels. Also, certain genes can affect how your body processes cholesterol and fats.

Treatment for high cholesterol usually involves changes in lifestyle, like eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and keeping a healthy weight. In some cases, you might need medicine. Medicines used to treat high cholesterol include statins, niacin, bile acid sequestrants, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibric acid derivatives, and injectable medicines.

Ways to prevent high cholesterol include eating a balanced diet, limiting salt, exercising regularly, keeping a healthy weight, and not smoking or drinking alcohol.

Remember, managing your cholesterol is a long-term effort. Always talk to a healthcare provider for personalized advice.

Reports: