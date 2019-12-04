New website automatically issues XPAND Codes that can be read from 200 meters/700 feet



TOKYO, Japan, 2019-Dec-4 — /EPR Retail News/ — XPAND K.K., which develops and manages the spatial link XPAND Code, has launched XPAND Code Generator, a website that automatically issues XPAND Code. The paid version “XPAND Code Pro”, which has existed from before, can now be issued instantly through a credit card payment. Furthermore, a free version “XPAND Code Gratis” with ads that can be used commercially has been newly released.

Receiving support from the Japanese government and others, XPAND has been attending exhibitions in Europe and Asia since this summer to carry out PR activities to many users, but the launch of this site is expected to expand usage around the world.

“While touring Europe and Asia, I could feel a high level of interest surrounding XPAND Code. As there were inquiries regarding actual usage during events at cities in Asia and the Middle East, there were high hopes for the launch of a website for automatic issuance. From now on, I believe that new services that connect cities and smartphones will come out one after another,” said Nanmoku, Founder / CEO of XPAND.

XPAND Code is a barcode for space that was created during the design process for traffic signs. Nanmoku developed this as a way to expand information on signs while working on the designs of Tokyo Metro train information signs for the 2020 Olympic Games. This new barcode follows in the footsteps of EAN/UPC Code and QR Code links with your smartphone even from far away distances without ruining the design of the sign or scenery. XPAND Code is assumed for use in stadiums, airports, railways, buses, large commercial facilities, public institutions, outdoor advertising, etc. In addition to locations such as restaurants all over Japan, XPAND Code has started to be utilized in public transportation and public spaces.

In April, an experiment was conducted at Japan’s largest football stadium, and XPAND was able to get the experiment result that it can be read from more than 200 meters/700 feet. Since it was easy to read, it would be expected to read from a longer distance.

In the second half of 2019, XPAND has received recognition from the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government, JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), and JCCI (Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry) in succession and has focused on exhibiting at shows in Germany, Indonesia, China, and Japan.

In January 2020, it will exhibit at “ISPO Munich” as one of 10 companies selected by the Tokyo Metropolitan government.

