RCH Group to exhibit at EuroShop, February 16-20, 2020

TREVISO, Italy, 2020-Jan-27 — /EPR Retail News/ — This February (16-20), RCH Group will be exhibiting at EuroShop, the world’s largest trade fair for retail investment requirements. On booth #G49 in Hall 6 the company will introduce a number of new POS solutions – responding to the future-oriented and dynamic trends of the retail industry and building upon the technological and aesthetic capabilities that sit at the core of RCH’s product development.

Improving the strategic abilities of small and medium operations with improved analytics and accountancy

A key element of RCH’s attendance at the show will be the international debut of the WALLE 8T – a product which aims to evolve the concept of Smart ECR and increase the ability of small and medium retail operations to engage in effective fiscal management and financial analytics.

WALLE 8T constitutes a POS unit that contains an 8″ TFT color video keyboard and capacitive touchscreen, with high brightness and 1024×600 resolution. It also includes a high quality graphic thermal printer. However, whilst the WALLE 8T contains all of the high-level physical specifications that are associated with RCH products standard, including a highly elegant design, what sets this new model apart is the high degree of interoperability that is facilitated by the use of Android-based software. This software provides exceptional usability by unifying interface and functionality, allowing businesses to create an adaptable, tailored, flexible solution to their money handling activities.

With intuitive front-end operability and highly flexible back-end analytics and accountancy features, even small retailers now have the opportunity to understand their business and make strategic decisions based on the data they generate.

In addition to the WALLE 8T, RCH will also be demonstrating a range of new product evolutions, with a focus on meeting the aesthetic needs of retail outlets.

Novelty with a Vintage look

Whilst RCH always prides itself on the technological developments that increase the functionality and usability of its products, there is also recognition that supporting the strategic goals of customers will not always spring exclusively from technological innovation alone. The aesthetics and atmosphere of retail venues are key strategic components for a business, and cash registers constitute an incredibly visible element within a store.

For this reason, RCH is proud to introduce the Cortina 59. With metal drawer and printer, the Cortina embodies a stylish, vintage design that fits well into retail environments that are seeking a more nostalgic aesthetic that reminds of past cash registers. Available in five different colours (white, black, blue, red, yellow), the Cortina 59 doesn’t just meet the functional needs of a commercial environment, but in itself becomes a beautiful centrepiece – actively contributing as a piece of decoration and functional furniture. Electronic based capabilities with all of the RCH functionality you expect, embodied in true mechanical charm.

NEW Robust POS product

For retail environments that do favour a modern and slick aesthetic, at the other end of the RCH design spectrum is the A-IRON. Part of the ATOS 15 range – and therefore embodying all of the usability, versatility and functionality expected from RCH’s signature line – the A-IRON combines aluminium and steel into the physical POS unit to enhance an image of modernity and elegance, with clean lines and a solid appearance.

President and CEO of RCH Stefano De Pra, stated: “Our path to innovation is a combination of creativity and market needs, elegant design and functional aspects. Technological innovation sits at the core of our products – as its beating heart, but a diverse range of beautiful external aesthetics makes them fit-for-purpose in a variety of retail contexts. The novel products we are introducing this year at EuroShop will meet the expectations of an international market that appreciates reliability, the use of resistant, robust materials and considered design that combines to create easy-to-use and decorative POS products.”

More information about RCH Group SpA and its products is available at http://www.rch-group.com/

SOURCE: EuropaWire

