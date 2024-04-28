Almond Oil for Dry Skin: A Natural Moisturizer

Almond oil, especially the sweet type, has been a popular remedy for skin problems like dry skin for many years. It’s full of different types of fats. These fats help heal minor skin burns, increase the production of collagen (a protein that keeps skin young and healthy), keep skin moist and soft, and protect it from harmful sun rays.

Sweet almond oil is rich in Vitamin E. In fact, a small amount (100 grams) gives you more than twice the amount you need every day. Vitamin E acts like a shield, protecting cells from damage and reducing harm to the skin from the sun. It also has Vitamin K and important B vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, and folate. It’s high in omega-6 fatty acids, which are great for strengthening hair and keeping skin soft.

Almond oil works in two ways: as a moisturizer and an emollient. Moisturizers add water to the skin and trap it with an oily layer. Emollients make the skin smooth by filling in tiny gaps. Instead of adding moisture, they help the skin keep it by improving its protective barrier. Almond oil is often used to help with common skin issues like dermatitis and eczema. There’s good proof that moisturizers can improve eczema.

One study found that a moisturizer with sweet almond oil lessened the symptoms of moderate or severe hand dermatitis. Another found that emollients with refined almond oil eased itching and improved the skin’s protective function in people with xerotic eczema, a condition that makes the skin very dry, cracked, and itchy.

However, the FDA warns that oil from moisturizers might make acne worse, but some doctors still recommend moisturizing. So, like any skincare product, it’s important to try a little bit on your skin first to make sure you don’t have an allergic reaction.

Reports: