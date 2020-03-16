Class 101, Korean e-learning startup, expands service for global learners

Global launch of online video courses for English and Japanese-speaking learners

11 hour deep-dive courses including a “Class Kit” that is mailed to participants and favored by basic to intermediate-level hobby seekers

Music producing class instructed by famous Korean hip-hop singer Gray

SEOUL, Korea, 2020-Mar-16 — /EPR Retail News/ — “Do you love what you do?”

This is one of the most-asked questions of our time. For many, the easy answer is to tell someone to take their hobby and turn it into their profession. But this is easier said than done.

E-learning platform, Class 101, is working to achieve its mission of “Living What You Love” by offering immersive online video classes across a variety of hobby categories including illustration, digital drawing, music production, crafts and more. Each course is carefully created by a top-trending artist or influencer in their field with a growing community of 10,000+ creators teaching classes that consistently maintain a 98.5% satisfaction rate.

This Seoul, South Korea-based start-up recently announced its global launch for English and Japanese-speaking learners after weeks of testing the global demand for a more comprehensive form of online learning. Starting from February 2020, they opened a new platform dedicated specifically to international learners with an initial 12 classes in three categories that include illustration, digital drawing and music with many more classes to come. In a short amount of time, the total number of students enrolled in the US alone exceeded 1,500.

Some of the most popular courses are instructed by influential artists including Korean hip hop singer Gray and Groovyroom. These music producing and beat-making classes have been especially popular amongst K-pop fans across the globe. An art class taught by ZIPCY was also popular amongst students who wanted to learn realistic and sophisticated drawing styles from an instafamous Korean Illustrator.

“We decided to announce the official launch of the global platform today as the number of enrollees has been steadily rising. People seem to enjoy our extensive and comprehensive class content, which on average lasts around 11 hours. We find that our unique way satisfies basic to intermediate level learners who want to master skills and techniques in a new hobby” said Minjeong Yun, global team lead at Class 101.

One of the things learners have been especially responsive to is the “Class Kit,” which is a package containing all the materials necessary for participants to complete a course, which is delivered right to their doorstep. This allows learners to have immediate and far easier access to learning without the hassle of having to shop for materials or equipment. If you enroll in a pole dancing class, for example, you will receive a pole in the mail. If you enroll in an illustration class, you will receive all the watercolors, drawing pads, brushes, and materials you need.

Another unique aspect of the service is that it has an online feedback community where instructors and learners exchange feedback on the process and progress they make. Learners are able to ask questions they have during lessons, exchange opinions, and help keep one another motivated.

“Compared to existing players in the online education market like MasterClass and Skillshare, Class 101 is unique in that it offers an All-in-One class package. That is, everything needed to learn a new hobby or skill delivered right to your door,” said Yun, adding that “Class 101 dives much deeper into any given topic than sites people are probably used to and learners can go back and replay their course videos to review for up to 20 weeks after purchasing the course.”

Established in March 2018, Class 101 is led by a group of university students from the Ulsan Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST). It attracted a 12 billion KRW (US $10.5 million) investment from Softbank Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, KT Investment, Spring Camp and Strong Ventures in 2019.

About Class 101

Class 101 offers immersive online video courses across a variety of hobby categories including Illustration, Digital Drawing, Music Production, Crafts and Lifestyle. Our courses are carefully curated by top-trending artists and influencers in their fields, with a growing community of 10,000+ creators teaching classes that consistently maintain a 98.5% satisfaction rate. Class101 prepares a materials kit containing everything participants need to successfully take a course so they can get started right away without the hassle of shopping for supplies or equipment. https://en.class101.net/

