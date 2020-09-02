Touch Displays: InFocus JTouch solutions now available to order with first customer shipments planned for October 1st 2020

PORTLAND, OR, United States, 2020-Sep-2 — /EPR Retail News/ — InFocus Corporation and celexon Europe today announced an exclusive master distribution agreement to market, promote, sell and support the entire portfolio of Interactive and collaboration solutions, including the new JTouch 00 Series, JTouch 40 Series and Mondopad software solution to channel partners throughout Europe.

JTouch displays offer something for every space, including classrooms, boardrooms, or small huddle spaces, the new JTouch line includes features to make meetings and lessons more productive. The displays are based on new technology which provides 5th generation IR bonding, 20 points touch, anti-glare coating, and anti-fingerprint protection. Users can utilize the 4K business-grade touchscreen with embedded Android 8.0 and a suite of apps for casting, whiteboarding, viewing documents, and browsing the web.

Mondopad suite harnesses the requirements of modern meetings from video calls, presenting and content collaboration into a single platform optimized for touch displays. Mondopad software is also now available as a standalone package ready to install on most Windows 10 devices, expanding the solutions reach to mobile and home office users.

“We are extremely happy to sign this alliance which continues the InFocus’ distribution strategy and brings focus and commitment to the strategic relationship between the two industry leaders. Celexon is the perfect partner for our industry leading product offering and robust pipeline of exciting new products and technologies, in our strategic category of collaboration solutions,” said Daniel Gibson, Sales Director EMEA, InFocus.

InFocus and celexon have an extensive history of success and a shared focus on providing the latest technology solutions to customers. celexon’s geographic coverage and value-added services will work to improve InFocus’ already winning portfolio, increase our speed of business and allow InFocus to expand its reach throughout Europe.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with InFocus through this strategic step. InFocus’ distributors and resellers throughout Europe can now access the strong celexon infrastructure to reach their customers quickly with solutions when needed”. said Jens Gehring, Director, celexon Europe.

This focused investment and return to display business in Europe supports our growth strategy in Europe and marks a turning point for InFocus’ business. “Together with celexon, we will bring greater business value and world class backing to our channel partners and customers across sales support, marketing and technical enablement. JTouch solutions are available to order from today and first customer shipments are planned for October 1st 2020” concluded Daniel Gibson.

SOURCE: EuropaWire