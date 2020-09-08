Ecwid E-commerce integrated into Mono Platform



COPENHAGEN, Denmark / SAN DIEGO, Calif., United States, 2020-Sep-8 — /EPR Retail News/ — Mono Solutions and Ecwid have partnered to seamlessly deliver websites with enhanced e-commerce capabilities for small businesses. Mono Solutions, a leading provider of websites for small businesses, and Ecwid, a leading global software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce company, have integrated to bring Ecwid’s E-commerce platform to Mono’s more than 80+ partners globally. With this new integration, Mono partners can resell Ecwid’s E-commerce capabilities as part of their integrated website solutions or as a standalone service.

“We’re thrilled to announce our integration with Ecwid, and the opportunities that it brings to our partners and their small business clients. The past half year has shown the true importance of providing small businesses with digital solutions that empower them to run their day-to-day operations online using technology. The addition of Ecwid E-commerce to the Mono Platform will enable our partners’ small business clients to gain access to more advanced e-commerce capabilities.” says Kim Mortensen, Chief Commercial Officer at Mono Solutions.

Mono Partners can provision Ecwid E-commerce subscriptions directly in the Mono Platform. Additionally, Mono Partners can build and manage Ecwid E-commerce directly in the award-winning Mono Website Builder. At a time when small businesses worldwide are digitizing their storefronts in greater numbers than ever before, this partnership will bring new simplicity for small businesses around-the-world to manage their website and shop online— all in one centralized platform.

“It’s more important than ever for small businesses to maximize their online presence,” says Scott Varner, Vice President of Business Development at Ecwid. “We’re excited that our integration with Mono will help even more small businesses, as well as enable Mono’s network of partners to offer Ecwid’s robust and easy-to-use e-commerce capabilities to their clients worldwide.”

Ecwid E-commerce is available directly in the Mono Platform starting September 2020.

SOURCE: EuropaWire