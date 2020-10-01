River Rock Water introduces Kentucky Pure Mineral Water

VANCEBURG, KY, 2020-Oct-1 — /EPR Retail News/ — Some new kids on the block are emerging with a novel mineral water offering out of Kentucky, USA.

The company, River Rock Water LLC, is introducing its trademarked brand, Kentucky Pure Mineral Water. The brand offers exceptional taste and a unique, earth-friendly take on packaging. The company has been testing and developing this brand for five years to ensure the highest quality of “very light mineral” water available to consumers.

Kentucky Pure Mineral Water comes from an ancient aquifer that has been supplying the beautiful plains of Kentucky with its highly nutritional content for millions of years. As a testament to the water quality, 105 of the current 143 Kentucky Derby winners were raised on the nutritional grasses of Kentucky which were fed by these waters. Kentucky Pure lightly balanced mineral water is naturally packed with the optimum amount of minerals and trace elements required to promote biological health.

The founder, Tim LeMaster first drank from the well-head on a really hot day, sweating up a storm, and the water tasted so unique, the first words out of his mouth were, “Sweet Water”! As it turns out, farmers in the region had been saying that for centuries. Kentucky Pure Mineral Water has proven to be a real thirst quencher, satisfying the healthy need for refreshing hydration.

The entrepreneurial team behind Kentucky Pure are long time developers of new products. They have applied that product development experience to create a new development for water containers. Their design is 100% biodegradable, bypassing environmental concerns over the destruction and waste caused by traditional plastic water bottles.

Look for Kentucky Pure Mineral Water on store shelves soon.

SOURCE: EPR Network