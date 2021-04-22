Frank Luntz Excruciating Weight Loss Confession To The Media Houses

News, 2021-April-23 / — This week Frank Luntz gave out a major interview to the media houses about his painful story of losing weight and the way he had to starve himself to lose around 60 pounds in 3 months. In January 2020, he suffered from a major cardiac attack that had him tight. He was in the hospital for quite a long time.

According to him, losing weight was the toughest time of his life and he knew that he had built his life like this. Being a popular pollster, he is on the TV now and then and has become quite a celebrity after his interview about the weight loss story. He says he was made to eat just one and a half meal a day which made him feel like he was starving.

He even tweeted about his condition of starvation a few months back and got limelight for it. He said in the tweet that it has gotten out of his control now as he is starving all the time. He praised all the compliments and the support that he got for losing all this weight in such a little time but also said that he cannot keep doing it anymore.

From 238 pounds to 200 pounds in just a few months, his story has been aspiring for a lot of fat people but has been a tough track for him. As of now, Frank Luntz has been suggested a lot of different diet plans and exercise schedules by many professionals that do not let him starve and also provide him a better path to keep losing weight.