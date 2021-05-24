Spicy Organics Launches New Website Expanding Their Reach With Exclusive & Quality Products Providing Diverse Options & 40 Years Of Experience

McKinney, Texas, 2021-May-24 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Spicy Organic, the top pick for organic spices, herbs, teas and essential oils online, today announced the official launch of their website and online shop. With an abiding reputation built on innovation and reliability, the company works with their own network of hundreds of farmers to cultivate lands. More than a spice company, Spicy Organics brings customers the highest quality products and premium service, while also ensuring a sustainable future for their growers, the new website will officially launch on May 24th.

The global organic spice market is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 10% and estimated to be valued at almost 23 billion dollars by 2025. Organic farming is an agricultural system which originated early in the 20th century in reaction to rapidly changing farming practices. This type of farming uses new techniques to remove spices from bacteria, avoiding harmful pesticides. Spices are not used to merely add flavor and variety, they are also sought after for health benefits such as their antioxidant and antibacterial properties. Spicy Organic offers pure, great-tasting, high quality organic spices, herbs and more while supporting farmers and promoting organic agriculture around the world.

With a strong belief that organic food is an essential choice for personal as well as for environmental health, their products feature premier ingredients and are sourced from global brands. Unlike other spice markets or sellers, Spicy Organics maintains a traceability throughout the process so customers can easily trace their spices from farm to plate. Searching across the world for diverse flavors, the company works closely with farmers and distributors alike, to make sure each part of their supply chain aligns with their commitment to quality.

“Our story is a journey of passion and discovery – we’re enhancers of the culinary experience. Meal time is special as we congregate and share memories with friends and family and we strive to provide the products that allow you to savor those experiences.” said Sunil Kumar, founder of Spicy Organic LLC. “We are thrilled to launch the new website and strongly feel it lines up perfectly with our company core vision for growth and expansion in the future, and to support and promote organic farming.”

Over 40 years ago Kumar’s family, hailing from very humble beginnings, opened a single store in India. The family had a small farm on which they grew high quality spices and, gradually, their dedication to high standards, reliability and providing only the best to their customers grew into a sustainable retail business. Through the years, Kumar has acquired significant knowledge and understanding about organic farming, as well as selecting, growing, harvesting and processing premium organic spices and herbs.

“Spicy Organic is committed to help upgrade the standards of living, spreading awareness for increased environmental concerns and the rise in what can only be termed ‘health hazard diseases’ that come from eating nonorganic foods.” adds Kumar.

All of Spicy Organic’s products are validated through a USDA certification. They also acquire both organic and gluten free certificates, in their unwavering commitment to quality. Best selling products include turmeric, cardamom, Garlic, ginger powder, saffron and garam masala. The new website will showcase daily new arrivals and feature announcements regarding regional or local Annual Seed & Spice events – such as the State Fair of Texas – that Spicy Organics participates in. Customers can gain insights or special discounts and benefits by checking the website.

Though Spicy Organics have continued to expand through the years, they have literally stayed true to their “roots”, maintaining the same integrity the family has come to be known for.

For more information, please visit www.spicyorganic.com or email mediarelations@spicyorganic.com or call Linda Decann at (866) 256-6772

About Spicy Organic :

Founded In 1984 and based in McKinney- Texas, Spicy Organic offers a full line of organic products ranging from bulk organic spices, herbs and organic aromatherapy products. Spicy Organic is committed to deliver the highest quality organic spices and premium service to our customers while supporting and promoting sustainable organic farming and ensuring the better future of our farmers.

