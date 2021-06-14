Smile Teeth Whitening Kit: Improve your smile with the Cleaner Smile Teeth Whitening Kit

Smile Teeth Whitening Kit

UNITED STATES, New York, 2021-JUNE-14 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ —Cleaner smile is a teeth whitening kit made to help a person whiten his or her teeth. Everybody wants white and shining teeth so that they do not feel embarrassed while smiling with their yellowish teeth in the public. People want white and shining teeth so that they can also have a pretty smile and do not have to hide their smile in the public ever again.

This supplement provides visible results within 21 days of regular use of this product. This teeth whitening kit is suitable for everyone. Even people who have sensitive teeth can make full use of this teeth whitening kit without any worries.

The main and central ingredient in this kit on the principle of which this kit works is 35 percent carbamide peroxide. This teeth whitening kit includes a LED mouthpiece, a charging cable for charging the mouthpiece via any android smartphone or Apple iPhone, and gel pens for whitening the teeth coated with carbamide peroxide. This kit also includes an instruction manual for the user and a color chart.

This color chart is there to help the user track and monitor his or her progress in the whitening of the teeth. A person gets 5 teeth whitening strips absolutely free with each order of this teeth whitening kit. It is a well-prepared kit with ingredients that have various benefits and facilitate the whitening of teeth. Therefore, order this product now and enjoy its benefits, and smile as much as you want.

Official Website: https://cleanersmile.com

Address

476 Shotwell Road, STE 102-260, Clayton, NC 27520

Contact Us

Phone: 833-467-5320

Email: support@cleanersmile.com