Smart Band Pro: How does ActiV8 Fitness Tracker Band help to track health and fitness?

UNITED STATES, New York, 2021-JUNE-14 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ —We all are very dedicated to having a fit and healthy body. But there is a need for such a device that can tell us about fitness, health, and other body problems. ActiV8 Fitness Tracker incorporates a wide range of functions that gather data about the activity of the user. It helps to get the SPO2 of a particular person. It just needs to connect with GPS and helps to track fitness health. It is an amazing device that works effectively to know different things occurring in the body.

Special benefits and features of using this device:

Sophisticated design: It has a crystal touchscreen and discreet display which gives it a wonderful look.

Discreet display: There is a hidden display that shows off only when you allow it otherwise it doesn’t show off.

Elevate wrist heart rate: It monitoring at heart rate 24/7. It does not require any extra strap to know heart rate.

Display size: the display size of the device is 0.38”*0.76” (9.6mm*19.2mm).

Fitness Monitoring: It helps to attain better fitness levels at different ages.

Smart Notification: It has a track of on-call alerts, messages, and other information coming in the mobile.

Audio prompts: It receives audio prompts from your connected smartphone.

Activity Tracking: It helps to know calories, heart rate, steps, intensity minutes, and many other things are shown by the device to track wellness.

Move IQ: No need to start activity timer as this device has a specialty to start it automatically.

Official Website: https://popularhitech.com

Contact ActiV8

International: +44 20 3808 9234,

Send an email to: care@urpurchase.com